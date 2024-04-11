From Coachella to Paris: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s LLOUD X RCA promotional billboard ads take over several locations across the world

BLACKPINK’s Lisa surprised the fans in a delightful way on April 10, 2024, by announcing the collaboration between her entertainment label, LLOUD, and RCA Records, a subsidiary of Sony Music. As soon as this news was announced, it started making its worldwide impact in the form of billboards across prominent locations around the world.

Now, not even a day later, fans have spotted huge billboards advertising this collaboration in cities like New York, Bangkok, Seoul, Paris, etc. With the association between these two huge brands, the BLACKPINK star is also all set to release her music under the observation of both of them.

On the same day of the announcement of this collaboration, the BLACKPINK star released an official statement saying that she was indeed gearing up to introduce a new project to the world pretty soon. As a result of this collaboration, the star will have full ownership of any of the music projects she releases.

BLACKPINK's Lisa promotes her new collaboration via billboard advertisements

Sony Music's RCA Records is one of the most renowned and influential record labels in the music industry. Founded in 1929 as the Radio Corporation of America (RCA), the label has a rich history of discovering and promoting some of the most iconic artists in music history.

RCA Records has played a significant role in shaping the landscape of popular music, with a roster that includes artists such as Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and David Bowie, among many others.

On April 10, Lisa’s entertainment agency, LLOUD, took to their Instagram account to announce the collaboration between them and Sony Music’s RCA Records. By posting a photo of the BLACKPINK star with the words “RCA X LLOUD,” they captioned the photo by announcing to the world:

“LLOUD is excited to share that Lisa is joining the RCA family. Please visit LaLisaOfficial.com to be the first to hear about what we've been working on.”

Not only has LLOUD partnered with RCA Records for Lisa's music, but she has also partnered with LEDE Company for her PR (public relations). She will be managed by Joojong JJ Joe and represented by attorney Josh Binder, who was named by Billboard as one of the Top Music Lawyers of 2024.

The locations that are openly representing Lisa's RCA X LLOUD billboards are:

Los Angeles:

Melrose & Spaulding Ave

Sunset Blvd. & Halloway Dr.

New York:

Times Square / 47th Street

Coachella:

N/L 10 Fwy W/O Ave 38 at Acrisure Arena

Bangkok:

The PanOramix @centralwOrld

Parc Paragon 90 Degree

Paragon Façade

Interchange 21

The District Em (EmQuartier)

The District Em (EmSphere)

The District Em (Emporium)

SO/ Bangkok RAMA 4

Seoul:

Gangnam Station

Samsung Station

Royal Palace Station

Paris:

Les Halles

Grand Rex

Getting billboards hoisted in so many prominent locations in the world is an honor in itself for any artist, and this now also belongs to Lisa of BLACKPINK.

After the group's contract expired with YG Entertainment in August 2023, fans were extremely excited to see what steps each member would take. Three out of four members have established individual music labels, and the LLOUD CEO is already taking this individual career to new heights with esteemed collaborations.

Along with Lisa being the CEO of LLOUD, Jennie is the CEO of her label, Oddatelier, and Jisoo has founded her company, BLISSOO. With such arrangements already being made for her solo debut under new labels, fans are expecting nothing short of electrifying from their beloved BLACKPINK maknae.