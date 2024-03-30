From Tanner Adell to Brittney Spencer: All the Black country artists featured on Beyoncé's 'Blackbird' cover

In a groundbreaking move within the realm of country music, Beyoncé unveiled her rendition of The Beatles' classic song, Blackbird, on her album titled Cowboy Carter. The four featured artists for the Beyoncé cover version are Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Brittney Spencer and Reyna Roberts.

Released on 29th March, this rendition marks a significant cultural moment, marrying the legacies of two iconic musical acts.

The Beatles' former member, Paul McCartney, had originally written Blackbird in the intense summer of 1968 when civil rights was on everyone’s lips and guns had recently been turned on Martin Luther King Jr. Thus, Beyoncé’s version with all her gospel-soul whispering brings out the song’s historic, and newly human, significance.

African-American artists like Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and more featured on Beyoncé 's Blackbird cover

The inclusion of African-American artists, namely Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Brittney Spencer, and Reyna Roberts, on Beyoncé's rendition of Blackbird speaks volume of the genre's evolving landscapes. Each artist brings a unique narrative and musical style to the table, amplifying the richness and diversity of country music.

Tanner Adell, renowned for her eclectic blend of country and pop influences, emerged as a standout figure in the genre. As an African-American female performer, Adell's journey reflects the intersectionality inherent in modern country music. She is best known for Buckle Bunny, which was named one of the best songs of 2023 by National Public Radio, Washington D.C.

The next one is Tiera Kennedy, an Alabama native, who has garnered widespread acclaim for her authentic storytelling and mainstream appeal. From her chart-topping singles to her hosting role on Apple Music's The Tiera Show, Kennedy's ascent underscores the genre's embrace of diverse voices.

On 2023, her pop-aimed single Jesus, My Mama, My therapist, combined her evidently authentic country style with mainstream-ready language, resulting in a popular acclaimed favourite.

The third is Brittney Spencer, whose country journey has been defined by significant moments – her breakout performance with the Highwomen, multiple appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, and a cluster of EPs that further embed her in the genre.

Spencer sang a dynamic version of Martina McBride's 1994 classic track, Independence Day, at the 2021 ACM honours. This marked her debut at the Ryman Auditorium. She has also performed at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards (2022) with Brother Osborne.

Adding another achievement to her list is her performance at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards. She sang Love My Hair from her debut album, alongside Mickey Guyton and Madeline Edwards.

The fourth artist who featured on Beyoncé's 'Blackbird' cover is Reyna Roberts. Her upbringing as an Army brat brings a fearless attitude to her music, blending elements of country, pop, and soul. As a CMT Next Woman of Country and a fixture on stages across the nation, Roberts exemplifies the genre's boundary-pushing spirit.

She has also appeared on ESPN, and has become a presence in songwriting rooms as well behind a piano, embracing the force of country's outlaw culture before the age of 30. Some of her notable works include her debut single, Stompin' Grounds, her 2016 track titled I'm Coming For Ya, and more.

Beyoncé's collaboration with these talented artists not only pays homage to the genre's roots but also propels it into a new era of inclusivity and innovation.

Prior to the release, Beyoncé opened up on instagram that she was honored to become the first Black women to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, and mentioned that:

"The mention of an artist's race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant."

By spotlighting the voices in Black country artists, Beyoncé's Blackbird cover serves as a testament to the genre's enduring relevance and cultural significance.