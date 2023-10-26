Full Hunter's Moon 2023: Origin of its name, date, significance, and everything to know

If you are a moon lover, then this piece of news might delight you, as a full moon named Hunter's Moon is going to light up the sky this Saturday, October 28, 2023. This moon will be at its peak at 4:24 p.m. EST on Saturday. It is also worth taking note that after this, a lunar eclipse will begin and will be available in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Moreover, it will also be available in North and South America during the moonrise and in Western Australia during the moonset. Well, the Full Hunter's Moon will occur after the Harvest Moon, which took place in the month of September.

Moon lovers should keep in mind that the date of the full Hunter's moon may vary from location to location, so it would be advisable to check their lunar calendar accordingly as per their country's location.

Full Hunter's Moon got its name from old tradition; learn all about its significance and other things here

The full hunter's moon got its name from the old traditions of Native American tribes. During that time, they named every full moon to mark the changes in the season.

The full moon of the October month is called Hunter's full moon because, at this time, they start to hunt for food to prepare for the winter season. The bright moonlight on this day helped them track animals and thus helped them hunt during the night.

This year, the full moon will be present in the sky on October 28, 2023. For those unaware, this moon has several cultural and natural significances.

If it is about natural significance, then this moon is a reminder that the seasons are changing. It marks the transition from the warmth of summer to the coolness of autumn.

Other than this, as the name suggests, this moon was significant for hunters. It provided extra light for them to hunt and gather food.

It was also a time for harvesting crops. People gathered the last of their crops before the winter season came.

This period is also a great time for stargazing, and moon lovers can enjoy the view with the help of a telescope. The October moon has a number of names, like the falling leaves moon, drying rice moon, ice moon, and freezing moon, among others, as it marks the change in weather and welcomes the cold weather.

There's also a name for it: the migrating or travel moon. This name might be because animals and birds start moving to different places around this time.

But NASA says it could also be because Native American tribes from the north used to leave the mountains before winter got super cold. So, October's moon has lots of names and lots of interesting stories behind it.