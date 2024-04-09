G-Dragon to reportedly launch his own perfume in partnership with brand Frederic Malle

K-pop idol G-Dragon is reportedly all set to emboss a luxury perfume in his name in partnership with one of the biggest perfume brands in the world, Frederic Malle. This is a limited-edition perfume flavor that will not be sold as reported.

Harper's Bazaar Korea, however, reports that it will be on display at some selected Frederic Malle stores starting on April 12, 2024. This particular perfume will supposedly be inspired by the brand's flavor, "MUSC RAVAGEUR,” which is said to be his favorite.

It will be a collaboration between G-Dragon’s fashion brand, PEACEMINUSONE, and Frederic Malle. A confirmation of this was given even by the star himself after he posted three photos regarding this collaboration on his personal Instagram. This news was even covered by other firms, such as Vogue Korea, which described the perfume as:

"It is a perfume made with base notes of vanilla, musk, and gaiacwood, plus scents such as lavender and bergamot, and finished with cinnamon and clove."

G-Dragon to venture into producing his own flavor of perfume in collaboration with frederic Malle

Founded in 2000, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle offers a curated collection of exclusive perfumes that are celebrated for their sophistication and artistic integrity.

Frederic Malle's brand has gained a cult following among perfume enthusiasts, who appreciate the brand's dedication to craftsmanship and creativity. With its distinctive approach to scent composition, Frederic Malle continues to be a leading force in the world of niche perfumery.

Their most recent project is aimed at the K-pop community, as they have decided to collaborate with one of the veteran K-pop artists, G-Dragon. Since a long time, he has been known for his admiration for perfumes and has converted that into an official collaboration one more time.

Previously, around the year 2016–2017, G-Dragon had released a similar collaboration of a perfume with a well-known and very popular brand in Korea and Japan at that time, "MOONSHOT." Now, this time around, he is back collaborating with one of the biggest perfume brands in not only a particular region but the world, Frederic Malle.

This perfume is being called the 'Edition de Parfum Frédéric Malle X G-Dragon Special Edition.' It looks forward to perfectly representing the K-pop star by incorporating the image of a daisy flower on its packaging. The flower is officially the mascot of his fashion label, PEACEMINUSONE.

GD’s love for perfumes was visible even during one of his old fan meetings. It was an Airbnb event in August 2015, which selected five Asian fans to spend time with him. One of the fans then greeted G-Dragon and said:

"What perfume do you use? It smells good."

To which he replied in a joking manner, saying:

"I won't let you know."

The next day, he gifted the same perfume to all five fans, a gesture that was much appreciated by them. Fans have always concluded that he indeed has a good-smelling personality and is conscious of his scent.

Along with this brand new collaboration, another exciting news has embraced the fans in the form of G-Dragon's comeback. His company, Galaxy Entertainment, released a statement on April 3, saying he will be making his comeback in the second half of the year. Not only this, but he will be carrying out global activities.

"G-Dragon will make a comeback in the second half of this year. After making his comeback, he will be carrying out global activities, and activities in Japan are also planned as part of them."

This will be the artist's first global activity under his new entertainment agency after officially parting ways with YG Entertainment in December 2023.