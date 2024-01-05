"Now she is thriving": Fans exhilarated as BLACKPINK's Jennie is reported to make a solo comeback in March 2024

The initial week of 2024 has already proven to be thrilling for BLACKPINK fans, as member Jennie is reportedly set to make a solo comeback in March. Although the exact release date remains unknown, Jennie has disclosed her eagerness to make a solo comeback for her fans soon.

This forthcoming release is said to be her first full-length solo album, a revelation made during her appearance on K-pop star Lee Hyori's red carpet show. Fans expressed their excitement on X to witness Jennie take this significant step as a solo artist and eagerly anticipate the unfolding of her music.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's first solo album to be reportedly released in March 2024

The news of BLACKPINK members venturing into solo projects is not entirely new, with each member expressing their individuality through various endeavors in the past couple of months. However, Jennie's solo music announcement brings a unique flavor, as fans eagerly anticipate the distinctive sound and style she will showcase after establishing her own label.

Jennie is known for her dynamic stage presence, rap prowess, and charisma and has long been a focal point in BLACKPINK's performances. However, after only the group's contract renewal scenario, fans believe this solo venture will offer a canvas for her to paint her musical aspirations.

While details about the musical direction and genre of Jennie's solo work remain undisclosed, the prospect of her experimenting with different sounds and themes has stirred excitement. This solo release will also be her first ever following the establishment of her own entertainment agency, "Oddatelier."

The question of whether she will delve into the genres of hip-hop and R&B or surprise the fans with an entirely new sonic landscape is worth asking. Jennie, who only has two singles, SOLO and You & Me, to her name, was excited while announcing her future plans during Lee Hyori's red carpet show. She expressed herself by saying:

"My dream is to release my first solo full-length album this year. I hope to become a Jennie who can come back with good music within this year."

Though she did not specify the date or time for this release, some insider sources claim that the month in question will be March 2024. Fans were quite pleased with this announcement and anticipated an album that would exceed all expectations from their beloved BLACKPINK star.

During this red-carpet appearance, Jennie made another crucial revelation, addressing why the group renewed their contracts for collective activities and why she did not renew hers for solo endeavors. The BLACKPINK star said:

"I wanted to do group activities with the company I had been with for seven years, but I wanted to be freer and more comfortable in my individual activities, so I carefully founded a company called OA. I will work with the crew I have been with for a long time. I wanted to be able to do all my activities freely."

The disclosure evoked mixed emotions among fans regarding YG Entertainment and prompted them to question its treatment of the group. Nevertheless, with all the members now embarking on different paths, fans are more than happy to offer their support for their future endeavors.