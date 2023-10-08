Gen V episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Gen V episode 5, dubbed "Welcome to the Monster Club," will air on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 5:00 pm Pacific Time. In the previous episode, Tek Knight, a beloved comic book character, was introduced to the world of The Boys. Played by actor Derek Wilson, this casting choice ruined a famous fan cast as viewers expected Jeffery Dean Morgan from The Walking Dead series to play this "hole" obsessed hero.

Fans were also left perplexed by the ending of the previous episode, "The Whole Truth," in which our main characters appear to blackout in the middle of a fight before waking with no memory of what just happened. Gen V episode 5's teaser provides some hints on what might have happened.

Gen V episode 5 release date and timings for all regions

The group lost their memories. (Image via Prime Video)

Gen V Episode 5, titled "Welcome to the Monster Club," will air on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 5:00 pm Pacific Time on Amazon Prime Video. Below are the release dates and timings of the episode for every region, along with the affiliated time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, October 12, 5 pm.

Central Standard Time: Thursday, October 12, 7 pm.

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, October 12, 8 pm.

British Summer Time: Friday, October 13, 1 am.

Indian Standard Time: Friday, October 13, 5:30 am.

Central European Standard Time: Friday, October 13, 2 am.

Australian Central Daylight Time: Friday, October 13, 11 am.

Philippines time: Friday, October 13, 8 am.

Brazil Time: Thursday, October 12, 9 pm.

What happened in the previous episode of Gen V?

Tek Knight finally makes his big appearance in Episode 4 of Gen V. As the story progresses, Tek Knight becomes a prominent role and uses his reality TV show to cast doubt on the university officials about Golden Boy's passing. He threatens the dean, Indira Shetty until she turns the tables on him and uses his "health condition" as leverage.

In a scene from the show, Marie asks Rufus, a psychic, for help. Her conversation, however, takes a surprising turn when she passes out and wakes up in Rufus' room, where she must utilize her abilities to get out of the awkward circumstance.

This is significant because, at the episode's conclusion, the identical "blackout" occurs while the gang is dealing with a rapidly worsening scenario, confusing viewers.

The students finally make it to Dr. Cardosa's home at the end of episode 4 to subdue Sam, who had gone there to murder the doctor owing to his participation in the Woods. The scene cuts abruptly whilst Marie is attempting to calm down Sam, and then wakes on the bed next to Jordan after the "blackout".

Marie's powers takes down another. (Image via Prime Video)

What to expect from Gen V episode 5?

Gen V episode 5 has a new teaser from Prime Video that shows that Marie wasn't the only one affected by the abrupt blackout. Jordan says in the teaser that they are missing many days, and it is indicated that this has affected everyone who was at Cardosa's home. Gen V episode 5's teaser also offers a glimpse into Sam's mind as he faces opponents he believes to be puppets.

Marie had been attempting to calm Sam down after Emma grew in size and pinned him to the ground before she woke up in bed with Jordan towards the end of episode 4. She and her companions tried to save Cardosa, but now that they've lost time, it's unknown what the outcome of their efforts was. Additionally, it's unclear why they lost track of time or how it relates to Gen V's ongoing Woods mystery.

Everyone who was a part of the incident has been affected; hence, it is most likely a Supe that is to blame for their memory loss. Sam may have more abilities than he admits because he was able to erase the pupils' memory and flee without them ever knowing where he had gone.

Andre uses his powers to crush the head of his father's statue. (Image via Prime Video)

Another possible scenario is that Cardosa asks a Supe who is familiar with the Woods to intervene and erase Marie and her companions' memory to prevent anybody from learning what transpired during those lost days.

It now seems that the group's quest to learn the truth about the Woods will be much more challenging than they had anticipated, especially since Gen V has introduced a new memory loss mystery. Hopefully, Gen V episode 5 will shed some light on the ongoing mysteries.

Season 4 of The Boys, which is anticipated to continue some of the spinoff's storylines, would exploit the mystery surrounding the Woods to set up a perilous new plotline. Finding out everything going on below Godolkin University will now be considerably more challenging. Gen V episodes one to four are currently available to stream on Prime Video.