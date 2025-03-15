Gene Hackman’s dog’s reported surgical history explored as a possible cause of death revealed to be starvation and dehydration

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa's dog's necropsy report reveal the cause of death to be starvation and dehydration. The couple's two other surviving dogs are in the care of Santa Fe Tails, as per ABC's report.

The couple's 12-year-old dog, a 41-pound Australian kelpie mix named Zinfandel or "Zinna," was found dead inside a crate 10-15 feet away from Arakawa's body. The necropsy reported the dog had no signs of infection, trauma, or poisoning.

Robert Gruda, the owner of Gruda Veterinary Hospital, told USA Today that Arakawa was instructed by the hospital staff to keep Zinna in a crate as the dog went through surgery in January 2025. He said,

"She was an excellent dog owner, excellent caretaker to those dogs. She really doted on them."

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's dog's reported surgical history explored

Close-up of an Australian kelpie dog- Image via Getty

According to TODAY's report dated March 15, Zinna's necropsy reported that the dog had undergone multiple surgeries in the past, such as spleen removal, gastropexy, and a minor intestine surgery. The dog's small intestine had various incisions. However, due to decomposition, it is uncertain why the surgery was done.

As per PetMD, a dog's spleen is removed in most cases if the dog is diagnosed with a splenic tumor. This is a common procedure for dogs. Gastropexy is a procedure where the dog's stomach is attached to the abdominal wall to prevent gastric dilatation-volvulus (GDV), a life-threatening condition.

What happened to the couple's surviving dogs?

According to ABC's report, the couple's surviving dogs, Nikita and Bear, were sent to Santa Fe Tails, where Gene Hackman and his wife often boarded their dogs. The two dogs had access to doggy doors, one was roaming outside, and another was beside Arakawa's body.

Joey Padilla, the owner of Santa Fe Tails, told the media outlet that the two dogs are safe and that he will take care of them for the time being. He praised Hackman and his wife for being attentive pet owners.

"They are safe and adjusting. I will be holding on to them until I get word on what Betsy's wishes for these dogs are. Gene and Betsy were amazing friends and dog lovers. Those dogs were Betsy's babies," he said.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa are survived by Hackman's three children with his first wife, Faye Maltese: Christopher Allen Hackman, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, and Leslie Anne Hackman, and his granddaughter Annie Hackman.

Elizabeth Hackman, Leslie Hackman, and Annie Hackman shared their statement to People, expressing that they were devastated to hear the news of their passing. They said,

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman, and his wife, Betsy. He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us, he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss."

For the unversed, Betsy Arakawa passed away on February 11 from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a disease transferred through rodent urine, droppings, or saliva. According to ABC's report, the 65-year-old's body was partially decomposed as her hands and feet were mummified.

Gene Hackman passed away a week later from cardiovascular and Alzheimer's disease. Their bodies, along with the dog's body, were discovered in their Santa Fe home on February 26.

