Georgia Holt and Craig Spencer's age difference explored as Cher's mother passes away at 96

American singer Cher announced that her mother, Georgia Holt, passed away at the age of 96.

The 76-year-old star announced the news on Sunday, December 11, via her Twitter handle, where she just wrote "Mom is gone" with a sad emoticon.

Cher @cher Mom is gone Mom is gone😔

Although Cher or her representatives did not reveal the date and cause of death, Georgia Holt had several health issues, including pneumonia, that landed her in the hospital.

Georgia Holt had a prolific career as a singer and actress that she balanced out with her busy personal life and superstar daughter, Cher.

Georgia Holt had been married six times during her lifetime

Georgia Holt had a list of lovers throughout her life but was in a long-term relationship with Craig Spencer from 1976 until her demise.

Holt and Spencer had an age difference of 29 years between them. They crossed each other's paths while she used to run an antique shop when he was 21, and she was 50.

In an old interview with Oprah Winfrey, Holt revealed that Craig was initially interested in her second daughter, Georganne LaPiere, who was around his age at the time.

“Then I thought he wants to go with me because I am Cher’s mother, or maybe he thinks I have money. Of course, it turns out it was me.”

TheVivienne @THEVIVIENNEUK so sad, but what an amazing life and you gave to world the most amazing gift, thinking of you Rest In peace Georgia Holtso sad, but what an amazing life and you gave to world the most amazing gift, thinking of you @cher Rest In peace Georgia Holt 😢 so sad, but what an amazing life and you gave to world the most amazing gift, thinking of you @cher . ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/68l5BwWws3

In 1946, Georgia Holt first got married to John Sarkisian. The couple welcomed their first and only daughter, pop star Cher, the same year. However, they separated in 1947. They got married again 19 years later but got divorced again.

She tied the knot with Chris Alcaide in 1948 but divorced a year later. Georgia Holt remained married to John Southall for four years after tying the knot in 1951. Together, they welcomed their first child and Cher's step-sister Georganne LaPiere before separating in 1955.

From 1957 to 1961, Holt was married to Joseph Harper Collins. She then married bank manager Gilbert Hartmann LaPiere, who adopted Cher and Georganne.

Holt's last marriage was with Hamilton T. Holt, which lasted for four years, from 1970 to 1974.

In the 2013 documentary Dear Mom, Love Cher, Cher talked about her relationship with her mother.

“Our mother was supporting us on her own – when someone says, ‘Oh your mother was married that many times?’ it was always the three of us … there were never really men in the house.”

Holt herself had addressed the reason behind getting married several times, stating in a 2013 interview with ABC News that she was taught that she could only sleep with a man if she was married to him.

Some of Holt's acting credits include A Life of Her Own, Watch the Birdie, Grounds for Marriage, Father's Little Dividend, Lovely to Look At, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, Artists and Models, I Love Lucy, and The Lucy Show, among others.

Poll : 0 votes