Girls' Generation’s performances canceled after Seohyun contracts COVID-19

Girls' Generation's Seohyun (image via @girlsgeneration/Instagram)
Istela Jameel
Modified Aug 13, 2022 08:55 AM IST

Girls' Generation's idol Seohyun has been diagnosed with Covid-19, and due to this, the group has halted its activities for the week. Seohyun got tested for covid-19 on August 9.

Consequently, the group was forced to cancel their scheduled appearances on the upcoming episode of M Countdown, a music program broadcast by the popular television channel Mnet. Further, the group had to cancel their appearance on the episode of Inkigayo, broadcast by SBS. The appearances were set to occur on August 11 and 14, respectively.

To make this worse, these features would have been the K-Pop legends' first music show promotions since their recent comeback.

SM Entertainment statements on Girls' Generation schedule

SM Entertainment, the agency of the legendary K-Pop powerhouse Girls' Generation, released a press statement on August 9, revealing the news of Seohyun's health and the consequent change in the group's schedule.

The statement read as follows:

“Hello. Seohyun was diagnosed with COVID-19 today (August 9). Therefore, Seohyun immediately halted all of her scheduled activities and is currently getting treatment and rest, and Girls’ Generation’s music show promotions that were scheduled for this week (“M Countdown,” “Inkigayo”) have unavoidably been cancelled. We ask for fans’ understanding. Thank you.”
하.... https://t.co/UPLQlSN7yy

Besides the statement by SM Entertainment, Seohyun personally apologized to fans eagerly waiting for the performances of the girl group. The idol posted a story on Instagram, apologizing to her teammates and fans of Girls' Generation, better known as SONEs.

She also mentioned that she was feeling healthy and did not expect to contract Covid-19. However, she promised to be back with the rest of the band next week for the promotional event.

The Instagram story read as follows:

“SONE, who must have waited for our promotions more longingly than anyone… and my Girls’ Generation unnies… I’m sorry. I was healthy, so I didn’t think I’d get COVID-19… but in the end, I wound up catching it. I’m really so disappointed and feel so sorry… I’ll recover quickly, so let’s meet in good health on the day of next week’s music show!”
Seohyun&#039;s message to fans and teammates (image via @seojuhyun_s/Instagram)
Seohyun's message to fans and teammates (image via @seojuhyun_s/Instagram)

The 31-year-old K-Pop sensation is currently self-quarantining and receiving medical treatment at her home. The idol is resting and has stopped all her activities for the time being.

Fans react to the news of Girls' Generation's Seohyun contracting COVID-19

Fans have outpoured their support and wished the idol a speedy recovery on social media. SONEs have also expressed their eagerness to watch their favorite K-Pop girl group perform together after their five-year-long hiatus.

S💟NE waited for 5 years for this comeback. It is fine for us to wait for days or weeks until Seohyun fully recovers from covid. We just want SNSD complete and healthy on their comeback perf. #소녀시대 #GirlsGeneration https://t.co/zw9aGg0hVN
I will support this as much as i can. Even if they can’t perform because of Seohyun’s covid, we can do it guys ! SONE let’s support our queens ! twitter.com/kshowanalysis/…
Actress and Girls Generation member #SEOHYUN has tested positive for COVID-19, as she shared apologetically on her personal IG Story last August 9.Inevitably, Girl's Generation has cancelled their music show performances.We hope she gets well soon! 💝#SNSD #GirlsGeneration https://t.co/LY2fjqDSv3
@luukassl And to add, it doesn't mean that their music performances are cancelled. They will perform next week after Seohyun recovers from covid 19. This comeback is their reunion so I hope you will understand now. They don't want someone to be left out.
omg i just found out that gg music show comeback is cancelled bc seohyun got the covid:(((( my heart breaks for them. get well soon unnie :((
seohyun caught covid this is not real 😩😩😩
I'm so disappointed today because SNSD's comeback stage in MCD was cancelled because Seohyun was positive in COVID. Get well soon Seobaby 😢😭

We wish Seohyun a speedy recovery and hope to see Girls' Generation perform stunningly once the idol has recovered.

