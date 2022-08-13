Girls' Generation’s performances canceled after Seohyun contracts COVID-19

Girls' Generation's idol Seohyun has been diagnosed with Covid-19, and due to this, the group has halted its activities for the week. Seohyun got tested for covid-19 on August 9.
Consequently, the group was forced to cancel their scheduled appearances on the upcoming episode of M Countdown, a music program broadcast by the popular television channel Mnet. Further, the group had to cancel their appearance on the episode of Inkigayo, broadcast by SBS. The appearances were set to occur on August 11 and 14, respectively.
To make this worse, these features would have been the K-Pop legends' first music show promotions since their recent comeback.
SM Entertainment statements on Girls' Generation schedule
SM Entertainment, the agency of the legendary K-Pop powerhouse Girls' Generation, released a press statement on August 9, revealing the news of Seohyun's health and the consequent change in the group's schedule.
The statement read as follows:
“Hello. Seohyun was diagnosed with COVID-19 today (August 9). Therefore, Seohyun immediately halted all of her scheduled activities and is currently getting treatment and rest, and Girls’ Generation’s music show promotions that were scheduled for this week (“M Countdown,” “Inkigayo”) have unavoidably been cancelled. We ask for fans’ understanding. Thank you.”
Besides the statement by SM Entertainment, Seohyun personally apologized to fans eagerly waiting for the performances of the girl group. The idol posted a story on Instagram, apologizing to her teammates and fans of Girls' Generation, better known as SONEs.
She also mentioned that she was feeling healthy and did not expect to contract Covid-19. However, she promised to be back with the rest of the band next week for the promotional event.
The Instagram story read as follows:
“SONE, who must have waited for our promotions more longingly than anyone… and my Girls’ Generation unnies… I’m sorry. I was healthy, so I didn’t think I’d get COVID-19… but in the end, I wound up catching it. I’m really so disappointed and feel so sorry… I’ll recover quickly, so let’s meet in good health on the day of next week’s music show!”
The 31-year-old K-Pop sensation is currently self-quarantining and receiving medical treatment at her home. The idol is resting and has stopped all her activities for the time being.
Fans react to the news of Girls' Generation's Seohyun contracting COVID-19
Fans have outpoured their support and wished the idol a speedy recovery on social media. SONEs have also expressed their eagerness to watch their favorite K-Pop girl group perform together after their five-year-long hiatus.
We wish Seohyun a speedy recovery and hope to see Girls' Generation perform stunningly once the idol has recovered.