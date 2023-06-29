Former Girls' Generation (a.k.a SNSD) member, Tiffany Young, is warming up to make her next acting appearance in upcoming drama, Uncle Sam-sik. Her company, Sublime, disclosed the same to local media outlets on June 28 KST.

The K-pop legend and actor also added a message for the viewers and her fans, asking them to look forward to her part in the small screen project.

"I am very happy to be able to greet you once again as an actress through my next work. It's planned, so please look forward to it." (Source: Daum.net)

The actors who were confirmed to join the cast of the new drama earlier include the legendary veteran actor Song Kang-ho who will be playing Uncle Sam-sik, Byun Yo-han is set to play Kim San, actor Lee Kyu-hyung will play Kang Sung-min, and Seo Hyun-woo will be seen as Jung Han-min. Tiffany Young's character has not yet been revealed.

Uncle Sam-sik is a story of friendship

The show's plot tells the story of Uncle Sam-sik (Song Kang-ho), Kim San (Byun Yo-han) and their friendship in the early years of the 1960s. The duo parts ways when Kim San has to leave for the US to study economics. He later comes back home, aiming to help his country develop into a chief industrial nation.

The two friends rekindle their old friendship upon his return and Sam-sik supports Kim San's dreams.

So far, the drama is expected to have 10 episodes, and it will be a project of director Shin Yeon-shick who is known for his works like Rough Play, Cassiopeia, One Win, and more.

The cast of Uncle Sam-sik and their past works

Stephanie Young Hwang a.k.a Tiffany Young debuted as a member of the 2nd generation K-pop girl group, Girls' Generation (or SNSD), in the year 2007.

The group became one of the biggest names in the K-pop industry. The idol made her acting debut through the 2022 drama, Reborn Rich, where she was last seen. Uncle Sam-sik will be her second acting venture.

Song Kang-ho is one of the most talented and well-known actors in Korea. He is famous for his roles in critically acclaimed works like Snowpiercer (2013), Parasite (2019), Broker (2022), to name a few.

Actor Byun Yo-han is famous for his roles in Mister Sunshine (2018), Six Flying Dragons (2015-2016), Will You Be There (2016), and more.

Meanwhile, Lee Kyu-hyung was seen in projects like All of Us Are Dead (2022), Voice (2017-2021), Hi Bye, Mama! (2020), etc. Actor Seo Hyun-woo is known for Phantom (2023), Seire (2021), The Flower of Evil (2020), including others.

Viewers are waiting to see how the upcoming drama, Uncle Sam-sik, will unfold and cannot wait for the incredible cast to show their talents on-screen.

