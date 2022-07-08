"Give the kid her space": North West stop sign video at Paris Fashion Week sparks online debate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West was seen disapproving of getting clicked while appearing at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show on July 6.

In a video shared by Kim Kardashian on her Instagram handle, the 9-year-old star kid was seen holding a "stop" sign while sitting in the front row of the fashion show, sitting next to her mother and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

The short clip at the end of the photo series shows North staring directly into the camera while holding a piece of paper inscribed with "stop" written in block letters.

Captioning the series, Kim Kardashian said she felt "grateful" when her first-born attended work trips with her. She further elaborated by drawing attention to North's stop-sign:

"For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show."

Following the event, numerous netizens criticized both the paparazzi and Kardashian on Twitter. One Twitter user said:

"Give the kid her space!"

Twitter bashed paparazzi for clicking North West at the fashion show

Several Twitter users slammed the photographers for "harassing" North West while she attended the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show with her mother Kim Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week. Sitting in the first row, North West looked pissed at the paparazzi for constantly clicking pictures and making videos of her.

There were also those who bashed Kim Kardashian for taking her oldest to these events given the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star's popularity, with paparazzi always flocking around her wherever she goes.

𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘿𝙤𝙡𝙡🤍 @KINGDADOLLL 🤣 “North west is rude” maybe they should let her be a kid and stop following her every second but i feel like she was joking 🤣 “North west is rude” maybe they should let her be a kid and stop following her every second but i feel like she was joking 🤣😭🤣

thee yee-hawtie. @TipsyTwiggy The fact that North West has to tell grown people to stop recording her in public is… sad. The fact that North West has to tell grown people to stop recording her in public is… sad.

Richardine ‘Iyawo Wa’ Bartee @THEYAMS I think North West will change laws for famous children in the future. Baby girl has been saying “stop”, in so many ways, for years. I think North West will change laws for famous children in the future. Baby girl has been saying “stop”, in so many ways, for years.

♀ @beersdoja @PopBase it’s actually kind of sad if you think abt it. she deserves to have a normal life just like other kids her age:/ @PopBase it’s actually kind of sad if you think abt it. she deserves to have a normal life just like other kids her age:/

megan @diormotive @PopBase she deserves it but it’s sad that she’ll probably never get it due to her mother’s level of fame @PopBase she deserves it but it’s sad that she’ll probably never get it due to her mother’s level of fame

QWEEN NAMED CASSS✨ @JSTQWN @diormotive @PopBase There are ways for her to protect her children from the paparazzi but that includes stop putting them in the spotlight so hey 🥴 @diormotive @PopBase There are ways for her to protect her children from the paparazzi but that includes stop putting them in the spotlight so hey 🥴

Delilah Benson @DelilahBenson12 @PopBase This is literally the equivalent of taking a sleeping baby to a nightclub and asking everybody to be quiet because they’re sleeping. You are front row at the worlds biggest fashion show next to Anna Wintour. Mama shoulda kept you home and y’all coulda had a movie night. @PopBase This is literally the equivalent of taking a sleeping baby to a nightclub and asking everybody to be quiet because they’re sleeping. You are front row at the worlds biggest fashion show next to Anna Wintour. Mama shoulda kept you home and y’all coulda had a movie night.

QWEEN NAMED CASSS✨ @JSTQWN @PopBase I don’t know if this is just something “funny” that she does but Kim definitely needs to sit her down and ask her because if it’s not the case damn protect your kid from these vultures by not taking her to such affairs. @PopBase I don’t know if this is just something “funny” that she does but Kim definitely needs to sit her down and ask her because if it’s not the case damn protect your kid from these vultures by not taking her to such affairs.

Spoiled👑 @FvshionAddct North West just wants y’all to stop harassing her && I get it… paparazzi is stalking a kid & we never talk about how weird it is that they sit outside schools etc waiting to take pics… idc how famous they parents are that shit is WEIRD when you think about cause they kids North West just wants y’all to stop harassing her && I get it… paparazzi is stalking a kid & we never talk about how weird it is that they sit outside schools etc waiting to take pics… idc how famous they parents are that shit is WEIRD when you think about cause they kids

Vic @VlCTORlAMONET @PopBase this is so funny. and also sad @PopBase this is so funny. and also sad

North West has had a tiff with the paparazzi several times

This is not the first time that North West has objected to getting clicked while being in public.

In 2015, the star kid yelled, "I said no pictures!" to photographers while she was getting filmed on her way to a dance class accompanied by her care-taker.

Yzy Media @yzy_media North West for Paris Fashion Week 2022 North West for Paris Fashion Week 2022 https://t.co/JMWApau0CK

North was perplexed to find the paparazzi outside a restaurant where her family was dining on July 5 during Paris Fashion Week as well.

The 10-year-old stepped out with her friend Ryan Romulus and asked the photographers:

"Why do you have to wait for us all the time?"

For fashion week on July 6, North wore a black striped skirt and waistcoat over a white shirt, and she completed the look with black knee-length boots and retro glasses. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian donned a pinstripe maxi-dress with nude cups and retro glasses. The mother-daughter duo twinned, wearing matching false nose rings to the big event.

North is one of the four children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who separated after six years of marriage in 2021. Their other kids are Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (3).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far