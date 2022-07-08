"Give the kid her space": North West stop sign video at Paris Fashion Week sparks online debate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West was seen disapproving of getting clicked while appearing at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show on July 6.
In a video shared by Kim Kardashian on her Instagram handle, the 9-year-old star kid was seen holding a "stop" sign while sitting in the front row of the fashion show, sitting next to her mother and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
The short clip at the end of the photo series shows North staring directly into the camera while holding a piece of paper inscribed with "stop" written in block letters.
Captioning the series, Kim Kardashian said she felt "grateful" when her first-born attended work trips with her. She further elaborated by drawing attention to North's stop-sign:
"For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show."
Following the event, numerous netizens criticized both the paparazzi and Kardashian on Twitter. One Twitter user said:
"Give the kid her space!"
Twitter bashed paparazzi for clicking North West at the fashion show
Several Twitter users slammed the photographers for "harassing" North West while she attended the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show with her mother Kim Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week. Sitting in the first row, North West looked pissed at the paparazzi for constantly clicking pictures and making videos of her.
There were also those who bashed Kim Kardashian for taking her oldest to these events given the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star's popularity, with paparazzi always flocking around her wherever she goes.
North West has had a tiff with the paparazzi several times
This is not the first time that North West has objected to getting clicked while being in public.
In 2015, the star kid yelled, "I said no pictures!" to photographers while she was getting filmed on her way to a dance class accompanied by her care-taker.
North was perplexed to find the paparazzi outside a restaurant where her family was dining on July 5 during Paris Fashion Week as well.
The 10-year-old stepped out with her friend Ryan Romulus and asked the photographers:
"Why do you have to wait for us all the time?"
For fashion week on July 6, North wore a black striped skirt and waistcoat over a white shirt, and she completed the look with black knee-length boots and retro glasses. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian donned a pinstripe maxi-dress with nude cups and retro glasses. The mother-daughter duo twinned, wearing matching false nose rings to the big event.
North is one of the four children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who separated after six years of marriage in 2021. Their other kids are Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (3).