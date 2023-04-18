"Give the man a raise": Pizza Delivery guy trips suspect in viral video, wins over the internet 

A regular pizza delivery guy turned into a celebrated hero overnight after tripping a suspect in a viral video. Video of the incident caught on a doorbell camera showed law enforcers chasing a "suspect" on Brookhaven Street. The chase that involved a stolen vehicle soon turned into a running pursuit as the suspect got out of the car after hitting a pole and started running on the streets.

Surprisingly, the man of the moment, Tyler Morrell, a Cocco's Pizzeria delivery man, intervened in the chase by sticking out his foot, which caused the suspect to trip and fall. Soon after the suspect hit the ground, officers with the Brookhaven Police Department made the arrest.

Pizza delivery driver saves the day with his quick thinking during a suspect chase on Brookhaven Street (Image via chas53/Getty Images/iStockphoto/Twitter)

The whole incident was recorded on the doorbell camera of a house on Brookhaven Street, where Tyler was delivering a pie on Sunday. The video of the incident, shared on Twitter, has left the internet amused as users continue to shower applause and gratitude on the delivery guy. A user sharing their gratitude towards Tyler, tweeted:

Pizza delivery guy proves what the phrase "Not all heroes wear capes" means

Showcasing what the phrase "not all heroes wear capes" means, a Cocco's Pizzeria delivery man saved the day by assisting law enforcers in a suspect chase. The incident, which took place on Brookhaven Street, involved a pizza delivery guy named Tyler Morrell, who assisted the Brookhaven Police Department by sticking his foot out and causing a fleeting suspect to fall.

While thanking Morrell, the Police department shared a post on their Facebook page saying,

"Thank you, Sir, for the assist. If you're interested in a job, we are always looking for good people."

The pizzeria also praised the employee, as they shared on Facebook how he helped the officers,

"[And] STILL delivered the food unharmed!!"

Wall Street Silver @WallStreetSilv



Pizza delivery guy ends police chase with his foot. 🤣 Pizza delivery guy ends police chase with his foot. 🤣🔊 https://t.co/8ccS3TxU8V

The video of the incident, caught on a doorbell camera that was later shared on Twitter, has received massive support from people across the country. With most people applauding the pizza delivery guy for his quick thinking, the video has already received more than 3.1 million views, over 50K likes, and over 4,948 retweets.

Mobile @MobileIgnorance @WallStreetSilv Not all heroes were capes … some carry pizzas @WallStreetSilv Not all heroes were capes … some carry pizzas

OuterSpace @1Cryptonaut @WallStreetSilv Give the guy a Benjamin for tip @WallStreetSilv Give the guy a Benjamin for tip 😂

Gregory @gregzilla901 @WallStreetSilv THIS guy deserves to be on a beer can. @WallStreetSilv THIS guy deserves to be on a beer can.

While many praised Tyler's efforts, there were also some who were concerned about the aftermath of the incident. Lawsuits in such cases are a common occurrence, and it seems like many users on Twitter were concerned about the same.

Fang-Pen Lin 🇺🇸🌈 @fangpenlin



"How dare you trip me when I committed felony crimes and running away from the police"



As you know we are a 🤡 world now. @WallStreetSilv Great job for the pizza guy. But I only hope he won't get lawsuits from the criminal or the criminal's family"How dare you trip me when I committed felony crimes and running away from the police"As you know we are a 🤡 world now. @WallStreetSilv Great job for the pizza guy. But I only hope he won't get lawsuits from the criminal or the criminal's family 😅"How dare you trip me when I committed felony crimes and running away from the police"As you know we are a 🤡 world now.

Humble Garage @humblegarage

@WallStreetSilv If it's a democrat area, the pizza guy'd be charged with assault after being thanked by the police. @WallStreetSilv If it's a democrat area, the pizza guy'd be charged with assault after being thanked by the police. 😢https://t.co/jDpBywib8i

SectorSpider @SectorSpider @Andyverses @WallStreetSilv I'm glad the delivery guy did that, but I'm worried the perp's attorney will write up papers for the perp to sue the delivery guy for assault. Hope not, but with today's lawyers, meh. @Andyverses @WallStreetSilv I'm glad the delivery guy did that, but I'm worried the perp's attorney will write up papers for the perp to sue the delivery guy for assault. Hope not, but with today's lawyers, meh.

james cawlfield @james_cawlfield @WallStreetSilv Depending on the state this occurred in the pizza guy could get sued, sadly @WallStreetSilv Depending on the state this occurred in the pizza guy could get sued, sadly

On the other hand, there were many others who were amused about how the delivery guy not only helped the law enforcers but even delivered the pizza safely. The pizzeria also confirmed that Tyler "delivered the food unharmed."

𝔸𝕞𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕟 ℙ𝕒𝕥𝕣𝕚𝕠𝕥 @MMA_Pureblood @WallStreetSilv Nice sweep and did not even drop the pizza, Now that is how it is done @WallStreetSilv Nice sweep and did not even drop the pizza, Now that is how it is done 💯😂

The suspect in the incident has been identified by the police as a 17-year-old boy. Although the police department praised the pizza delivery driver, it also cautioned citizens not to get involved in what can be dangerous situations when suspects run. While nothing bad has come out of it, similar public interventions may often result in the intervener facing a lawsuit.

