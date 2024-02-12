"Give her that ramen endorsement": Fans react as K-media lists BLACKPINK's Jisoo as one of the major factors for increased sales of Samyang Maptaeng

BLACKPINK member Jisoo was mentioned by the South Korean media outlet News1 as one of the biggest factors in Samyang Maptaeng ramen's increase in sales and operating profit. In November 2023, sales increased for the ramen brand when Jisoo declared Maptaeng to be her favorite ramen.

Owing to the robust Maptaeng ramen exports to global markets, Samyang Foods (now Samyang Roundsquare) has reportedly seen massive growth, with sales surpassing KRW 1 trillion (approx. $752 million) in 2023 for the first time since the company's establishment.

Fans were thrilled beyond measure and lauded the BLACKPINK member's massive influence. One fan joked that the idol should get that "Ramen endorsement" since she is the "perfect choice."

"New endorsement is coming!": Fans take pride in BLACKPINK Jisoo's global influence

Ever since the Buldak series began to be exported in earnest in 2016, Samyang's profits have also increased. Sales for the firm were reported at 909 billion won ($690 million) in 2022, a 153% increase from 359.3 billion won in 2016. In 2023, the business anticipated that sales would surpass 1 trillion won, which it did, thanks to the BLACKPINK idol.

In November 2023, Jisoo appeared on MBC's entertainment program I Live Alone and picked Maptaeng ramen as her favorite brand of ramen. The Dior ambassador also mentioned that she used to receive a lot of ramen from Samyang Roundsquare, which she had previously posted on her Instagram stories.

Later, Samyang Food confessed that sales of their ramen increased five-fold after the clip of the K-pop idol from the MBC show went viral. The clip helped the brand achieve its 1 trillion won or $752 million sales mark and also make 100 billion won (approx. $75 million) in operating profit by the closing of 2023.

Fans are not unfamiliar with Jisoo's influence, however, the massive result of her influence still stunned her fans. They all tweeted on X and wrote that they would not be surprised if she signed an endorsement deal in the future with a ramen brand.

The Flower singer is hailed for her global influence, and in 2023 she single-handedly drove Dior's Earned Media Value (EMV) off the charts by raking in $44 million and an engagement rate of 26%. In February 2024, Jisoo's partnership with Alo Yoga generated a $1.9 million media impact in just 5 days. This further proves why the K-pop musician is a sought-after name for brand endorsements and deals.

In other news, the singer released her debut solo mini-album, ME, in 2023 and parted ways with YG Entertainment after dissolving her exclusive contract with them. She is reported to have joined her brother's entertainment venture, however, several other reports suggest that she may launch her own label and debut as an entrepreneur like her bandmates Jennie and Lisa.

