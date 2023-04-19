"Go home": Return to Amish fans slam Johnny as he disrespects Rosanna, tries to hit her brother

Return to Amish season 7 episode 6 aired on TLC this Tuesday, April 18, at 10 pm ET. The episode featured a big fight between Johnny and Ray as the former disrespected Ray's sister Rosanna in front of everyone. Johnny is currently dating Rosanna and did not like the fact that she was hanging out with an "English girl" named Claudia.

Claudia had helped Rosanna adjust to the modern world and the latter then invited her to her home so that she could hang out with everybody. Johnny behaved very rudely in front of Claudia and did not even say hello to her properly. While everybody was having fun, Johnny suddenly left. He eventually returned, only to sit by himself on the stairs and frown.

Rosanna tried to bring him back to the party, but he refused. Later on, he sat near the swimming pool chairs and commented that he could not make Rosanna his wife as she was being "corrupted" by an English woman. He also said that hanging out with someone from the modern world can bring the "devil" out of her.

This angered Rosanna and she stormed off into a tiny room. Johnny tried to calm her down but got into a brutal verbal fight with her brother Ray. Johnny even tried to punch Ray and Rosanna had to get into the middle of their fight in an effort to stop them.

Return to Amish fans were very upset with Johnny's behavior and asked him to go home.

Return to Amish fans criticize Johnny for his behavior, tell him to leave

Johnny felt that Claudia was taking Rosanna away from the Amish community, which meant that she would also have to leave him. Rosanna, on the other hand, was very hurt by his behavior as she did not expect him to say such a thing in front of everybody.

Return to Amish fans also felt that Johnny was wrong and asked him to leave the modern world and go back to his community.

Carmella @DaoneandonlyT It’s not going to work out with Johnny. Your girl wants to be English and you don’t want to be. Time to let that go #ReturnToAmish It’s not going to work out with Johnny. Your girl wants to be English and you don’t want to be. Time to let that go #ReturnToAmish

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket The nerve of Johnny to ruin the fun the other Amish people are having with the English girls!! He needs to stay in his lane! #ReturnToAmish The nerve of Johnny to ruin the fun the other Amish people are having with the English girls!! He needs to stay in his lane! #ReturnToAmish 😡😡😡😡😡😠😠😠😠😠😤😤😤😤😤

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



#ReturntoAmish @TLC Johnny: "I don't think you're good enough for my family. I don't want someone corrupted by the English to be my wife." Johnny: "I don't think you're good enough for my family. I don't want someone corrupted by the English to be my wife."#ReturntoAmish @TLC https://t.co/po6IPvHivg

Eve @primabellaa Johnny is a buzzkill and just needs to go home #returntoamish Johnny is a buzzkill and just needs to go home #returntoamish

Kenneth agrees with Johnny

Cast member Kenneth revealed that if members of their Amish community found out that they were hanging out in the English world, their families would be outcasted. Such an incident could affect the reputation of their families, so he defended Johnny, saying that he was just looking out for his and Rosanna's families.

Ray, on the other hand, did not feel that Rosanna was doing anything wrong and told Johnny that he no had no right to be disrespectful towards his sister. He also told Rosanna that her own boyfriend did not respect her, as she slammed Johnny for ruining her night.

Return to Amish airs on TLC every Tuesday at 10 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on Discovery+ and TLC Go one day after the television premiere.

