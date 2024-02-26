"Going on a tour AGAIN?": Fans stunned as ENHYPEN's leader Jungwon shares a spoiler of another upcoming concert

ENHYPEN held their last show from the Seoul leg of FATE PLUS at KSPO Dome on February 25, 2024, before their extended tour to America. The last day was exceptional, to say the least, as the band gave stellar performances of over 15 songs. However, it was the group's leader Jungwon's speech that created a buzz among the fandom.

The leader of ENHYPEN Jungwon shared that there might be another opportunity for them to meet ENGENEs in Seoul later this year. He said, "That was a huge spoiler." As translated and quoted by X user, @baekwoniee,

"Everyone, we’ll be going abroad, there will be engenes who will miss us, this year, we might have another chance...that was a huge spoiler, okay? Until the day we see engene again in Seoul this year!"

The statement led the fandom to speculate if the band would go on another world tour in 2024.

"They need a rest": Concerns of ENHYPEN's overworked schedule swirl online as the band confirms a comeback

ENHYPEN is set to release a comeback album in 2024, as reported by the X account, @AboutMusicYT. An announcement like this usually leads to celebrations among fans, however, the exact opposite happened this time. Fans of the rookie boy group from BELIFT LAB (operated under HYBE) raised their concerns online and stated the group "needs rest."

The group embarked on the FATE world tour on January 13, 2023, which encompassed 13 cities and 21 performances across Los Angeles, Glendale, Houston, Dallas, Newark, and Chicago in October 2023.

BELIFT LAB rebranded the tour as FATE PLUS and revealed new dates on February 6, 2024. Three straight shows in Seoul, from February 23 to February 25, marked the beginning of the encore.

The group is scheduled to play on April 24 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, as part of the extended tour en route to North America. The boys will then move on to shows in Oakland on April 26, Tacoma on April 28, and Chicago on May 1 before concluding on May 3 in New York's USB Arena.

Apparently, despite the excitement of their fans for ENHYPEN's comeback album in 2024 following the release of ORANGE BLOOD in 2023, they couldn't ignore the reality that they need time to recover. Fans reacted to the news on X along with Jungwon's announcement and called out BELIFT LAB for allegedly overworking the seven young musicians to the bone.

One fan wrote "GIVE THESE BOYS A BREAK" while another mentioned "praying for the day when they can truly get the rest they deserve."

ENHYPEN launched their Seoul concert on February 25, 2024, with their popular tracks Drunk-Dazed, followed by Blockbuster, Let Me In (20 CUBE), Flicker, and Fever.

They continued their encore set with the inclusion of songs such as Still Monster, Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), Blessed-Cursed, Attention, please!, ParadoXXX Invasion, Just A Little Bit, 10 Months, Tamed-Dashed, TFW (That Feeling When), Polaroid Love, One and Only, SHOUT OUT, Go Big or Go Home, Chaconne, Bills, Criminal Love, One In A Billion, Bite Me, Sweet Venom, Karma, and Orange Flower (You Complete Me).

Among the songs, they performed Still Monster for the first time at the FATE PLUS concert. Additionally, member Jay performed the English cover of Lewis Capadali's Bruises onstage on February 25, 2024.

ENHYPEN's FATE PLUS world tour is slated to be concluded on May 3, 2024, in New York. Nonetheless, fans are eager to see what the group plans on releasing this year.