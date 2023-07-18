“Gonna be a father”: Bachelorette alum Shawn Booth announces pregnancy

In an exciting revelation, former Bachelorette star Shawn Booth announced on his podcast, In the Booth with Shawn Booth, that he is “gonna be a father." The 37-year-old reality TV personality, who won Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of the ABC show in 2015, shared the news on Monday, July 17, 2023, leaving his fans thrilled.

This shocking revelation not only shook the Bachelor Nation fans but also was a surprise to the father himself as the pregnancy with his unnamed partner was unplanned but as he put it "is the most beautiful surprise."

Although he did not reveal the name of his partner but has disclosed that they have been dating for quite a few years and wishes to feature in one of the episodes of his podcast.

Bachelorette alum Shawn Booth is keeping the name of his baby mama a secret

It's been five years since his engagement to season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe ended which ultimately led to the fans getting cut off from the happenings in his personal life.

Until July 17, when Shawn Booth began by mentioning how he has dated a few people since the show but decided to keep his dating life private, in his In the Booth With Shawn Booth recent episode. Before segueing into revealing one of the biggest news of his personal life, he announced:

"December 12, baby Booth on their way It’s happening. I’m gonna be a father. The mother is somebody who I’ve been close with for years. We’ve had a relationship and we’ve dated. This just isn’t some random girl I met at Honky Tonk Central. This is a big surprise for the both of us."

He further divulged that the pregnancy was indeed not planned but despite this factor, the couple are more than happy to welcome their baby.

"[To be] open and honest, this wasn’t something that was planned. But it will be and is the most beautiful surprise I’ve ever had in my life. And it’s gonna be very special. I can’t wait. I’m ready. I’m 37 years old. I’ve always wanted to be a dad.”

While the podcast episode left fans excitedly speculating about the future, Booth provided some insights into the challenge of keeping the pregnancy under wraps initially. He confessed that they kept the news hush-hush, with only close family and friends aware of the happy secret.

However, as the baby bump became harder to conceal, they decided to share their joy with at least their neighborhood by going to their gym "which everybody in Nashville knew pretty much."

Shawn Booth hasn't revealed the name of the mother-to-be but gushed about how she is going to be a good mother and "it’s going to be incredible."

While Booth didn't provide specific details, he expressed his hope that the mother of his child will join him on his podcast in the future. The couple has also decided to incorporate both of their last names when their child is born.

Despite the joyous news, Shawn Booth is aware that not everyone may see his journey to fatherhood as traditional. However, he is resolute in his decision to focus on what truly matters:

"I'm sure there will be a lot of people [who] have thoughts and opinions and all that. And I think now probably more than ever, I've gotten to a point where I'm like, 'I don't care what anybody thinks."

Booth concluded the episode with a touch of nostalgia and gratitude for the extraordinary journey life he has had so far calling it "a wild, wild ride."