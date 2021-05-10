“Good luck being black and a streamer”: Twitch user slammed for accusing platform of discrimination and assuring return

Twitch’s “hot tub meta” controversy continues to cause havoc on the live-streaming service. Although the platform has clarified its stance and supports women broadcasting from hot tubs, even if they are only bikini-clad, a new streamer says the company has a different opinion in place for People of Color (POC).
ExoHydraX has spoken out against the platform after her recent three-day ban due to a controversial hot tub stream. The broadcaster shared the news of her account suspension on Twitter, claiming that being a “Woman of Color” (WOC) was her fault and the reason behind Twitch’s ban.
ExoHydraX tweets condemning Twitch of racism but later deletes posts
ExoHydraX hit out against “yt” girls in the tweet, referring to (white) women who indulge in hot tub streams.
The streamer questioned why the platform had banned her yet hasn’t suspended others. Readers can check out the community guidelines strike image below:
The tweet has been deleted, but the 22-year-old put out another tweet claiming what she meant as discrimination was, in fact, Twitch’s problem with her “body type.” However, the new post has also been removed by the user.
Twitch’s user community has been vocal towards creators such as Kaitlyn “Amournath” Siragusa for hurting the platform with suggestive hot tub streams. However, the company hasn’t yet banned such streamers for any kind of “explicit content.”
Twitch hasn’t responded to ExoHydraX’s queries, and it seems the streamer has also embraced her three-day ban. But fans have begun questioning her intent behind blaming Twitch for racism.
The streamer’s timeline is filled with fans probing her for reasons for deleting the tweets where she alleged racism and discrimination because of her body type.
Some have hit back at ExoHydraX, saying that the broadcaster will soon receive a permanent ban for her antics and suggestive streams. Readers can find tweets from followers below:
In another past incident, the Call of Duty competitive player received a questionable ban after being suspended for “suggestive” clothing. But the streamer claimed it was due to users engaging in mass reporting of her stream. Nevertheless, it must be noted that this was her first ban for a hot tub broadcast.
The “hot tub meta” controversy has lately been gaining popularity among users, with even Imane “Pokimane ” Anys recently announcing her very own hot tub stream on the platform featuring OfflineTV.
Pokimane has also addressed the hot tub meta issue and stated fans should point fingers at the platform rather than its creators. In any case, the hot tub meta shenanigans continue.