“Good luck being black and a streamer”: Twitch user slammed for accusing platform of discrimination and assuring return

Twitch’s “hot tub meta” controversy continues to cause havoc on the live-streaming service. Although the platform has clarified its stance and supports women broadcasting from hot tubs, even if they are only bikini-clad, a new streamer says the company has a different opinion in place for People of Color (POC).

ExoHydraX has spoken out against the platform after her recent three-day ban due to a controversial hot tub stream. The broadcaster shared the news of her account suspension on Twitter, claiming that being a “Woman of Color” (WOC) was her fault and the reason behind Twitch’s ban.

ExoHydraX tweets condemning Twitch of racism but later deletes posts

ExoHydraX hit out against “yt” girls in the tweet, referring to (white) women who indulge in hot tub streams.

The streamer questioned why the platform had banned her yet hasn’t suspended others. Readers can check out the community guidelines strike image below:

ExoHydraX's tweet on Twitch banning her (Image via Twitter)

The tweet has been deleted, but the 22-year-old put out another tweet claiming what she meant as discrimination was, in fact, Twitch’s problem with her “body type.” However, the new post has also been removed by the user.

Twitch’s user community has been vocal towards creators such as Kaitlyn “Amournath” Siragusa for hurting the platform with suggestive hot tub streams. However, the company hasn’t yet banned such streamers for any kind of “explicit content.”

Twitch hasn’t responded to ExoHydraX’s queries, and it seems the streamer has also embraced her three-day ban. But fans have begun questioning her intent behind blaming Twitch for racism.

Also read: Twitch streamer alinaarose banned after intimately licking an ASMR microphone on live stream

The streamer’s timeline is filled with fans probing her for reasons for deleting the tweets where she alleged racism and discrimination because of her body type.

Some have hit back at ExoHydraX, saying that the broadcaster will soon receive a permanent ban for her antics and suggestive streams. Readers can find tweets from followers below:

Me in 72 hours on twitch pic.twitter.com/CrC7AKaOM6 — EXO 🎀 (@ExoHydraX) May 10, 2021

But this time you're going to be banned permanently — SϾФТТБŁФФÐ (@scottblood1994) May 10, 2021

But wait? Wasn't @Twitch racist according to u just a few hours ago. Pathetic plastic whale LOL. — lolz133711337 🌕 (@lolz133711337) May 10, 2021

Gonna have fun waiting for you to get banned again then — Prince Of Madness (@PrinceOfCrazi) May 10, 2021

u be getting banned on every platform because of ur body lmao — Last (@Mistreats) May 10, 2021

You in 73 hours when you do another hot tub stream and then get perma banned and cry on Twitter about your race. Either be smart or get off the platform. If you want to show your ass on stream head on over to onlyfans or some other cam site! pic.twitter.com/lqxSVswzEF — roddy rich (@roddyri82765994) May 10, 2021

Thought you said they were racist? Now you wanna help them make money? Kind of a double standard imo... — Rob (@RobBugTwitch) May 10, 2021

See why you gotta pull the race card then delete ur tweet smh. You got banned for twerking, twitch is for streaming sfw content not chaturbate. Go to a cam site instead of exposing sexual content to minors. More should be banned. — lizard (@KriosFervor) May 10, 2021

My opinion they both shouldn’t be allowed but that’s just my opinion pic.twitter.com/uYkUlciIQj — K1RO (@SERPTTDX302) May 10, 2021

Has nothing to do with race... — Kappa (@kappamp4) May 9, 2021

Nah. This is the only one i've seen that deserved a ban. But hot tub streams straight up shouldn't exist on twitch. — ChrisIreland🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ChrisIreland_97) May 9, 2021

Girl, I’m all for hot tub streams but I’m pretty sure you got banned because you were twerking in the water 😭😭 — Jackie (@tymwits) May 10, 2021

In another past incident, the Call of Duty competitive player received a questionable ban after being suspended for “suggestive” clothing. But the streamer claimed it was due to users engaging in mass reporting of her stream. Nevertheless, it must be noted that this was her first ban for a hot tub broadcast.

The “hot tub meta” controversy has lately been gaining popularity among users, with even Imane “Pokimane ” Anys recently announcing her very own hot tub stream on the platform featuring OfflineTV.

Pokimane has also addressed the hot tub meta issue and stated fans should point fingers at the platform rather than its creators. In any case, the hot tub meta shenanigans continue.