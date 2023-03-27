"Got star potential": Kaeyra's rendition of Chris Stapleton's "Cold" impresses American Idol fans

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the final batch of contestants participating in the last set of auditions. They delivered some of their best skills in hopes of impressing the judges and viewers and getting a golden or platinum ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Kaeyra's rendition of Chris Stapleton's Cold impressed the judges and earned her a golden ticket to the next round. Fans were also impressed by the contestant's voice. One tweeted:

The hit ABC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Season 21 of the competition has only begun and viewers have already picked their favorites. The singers perform in front of the legendary judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie. While some managed to be successful in getting a ticket, others failed to make their mark and headed home.

Kaeyra impresses judges with her vocals on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the contestants getting ready for the final round of auditions and giving it their all to get the last few golden tickets and the final platinum ticket of the season. The judges had also decided to select the best of the best to send across to the Hollywood Week round.

Kaeyra is a 21 year old singer from Algonquin, Illinois, who auditioned for the final round with her rendition of Chris Stapleton's Cold. She also accompanied her song by playing the piano, which is just one of her talents. The singer is a multi-instrumentalist and can play guitar, bass, flute and drums as well.

A reality singing competition like American Idol was no stranger to her, as the contestant previously appeared briefly on America's Got Talent (AGT) in 2018. She made the "judges cut," but was eliminated before going on to the next round of the competition. This time, she decided to bring her passion back to the stage.

As soon as Kaeya began to sing, the judges looked at each other and smiled. The trio realized they were in the presence of an upcoming talent. Throughout her performance, the judges' eyes were fixated on the singer, and noted that she was extremely impressive. They were also surprised by some of her high notes and vocal range.

After the American Idol contestant's performance, Luke Bryan gave her a standing ovation, Lionel Richie couldn't stop applauding and Katy Perry's hands were on her head in disbelief. Luke said:

"I wasn't expecting that. You don't sound like anybody else. You could tell..you sat at the piano..you could just tell that music's been in your world. It was great, it was really great."

Katy then suggested that Kaeyra sing a song that was "less slow" if she went to Hollywood. The judge felt that the contestant had a good vibrato. Lionel further explained that they wished to see the singer's "moody voice" and put it across a fast, mid-tempo song.

The American Idol judges then called the contestant an "artist" and noted that the universe had put her in the right places for her to be singing in front of them. They eventually all approved of her performance and gave her a golden ticket to Hollywood Week.

Fans impressed with Kaeyra's performance on American Idol

Fans took to social media to cheer for Kaeyra on her audition. Check out what they have to say.

Brooke Parker @gramfurn Kaeyra is up first. She can hold some notes! And I've listened to "Cold" by Chris Stapleton! #AmericanIdol Kaeyra is up first. She can hold some notes! And I've listened to "Cold" by Chris Stapleton! #AmericanIdol

Daisy @DaisyLou2320 #americanidol I think it’s crazy that the first singer/pianist Kaeyra was so amazing, they were swooning. Then she finishes & Katy says next time I‘d like to hear you do something fast tempo. Would they say that to Norah Jones?? Katy does 1 thing & thats it. Luke too. #americanidol I think it’s crazy that the first singer/pianist Kaeyra was so amazing, they were swooning. Then she finishes & Katy says next time I‘d like to hear you do something fast tempo. Would they say that to Norah Jones?? Katy does 1 thing & thats it. Luke too.

Some fans even specifically complimented her voice and the notes. Check them out.

YoungRichSkinny #MissHollywood🏆🎥 @YoungRichSkinn2 BEST AUDITION OF THE SEASON OMGGGGG THAT'S ONE SANGIN WHITE GIRL #AmericanIdol BEST AUDITION OF THE SEASON OMGGGGG THAT'S ONE SANGIN WHITE GIRL #AmericanIdol

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a huge amount of talent in the form of singers and musicians. As the installment progresses, the contestants will perform in the Hollywood Week round to display their talent and impress the judges. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol next Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

