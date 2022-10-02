GOT7’s BamBam is a successful Taeyeon fanboy at a K-pop concert in Bangkok

GOT7’s BamBam is living not just the idol dream but also a fan’s dream. The Thai K-pop idol hosted the 2022 Best of Best concert in Bangkok and had the chance to share the stage with Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation.

At the Bangkok concert, the riBBon singer revealed his fanboy persona when Taeyeon entered the stage. He was giggling, smiling, and even turned away from her and covered his eyes in disbelief. Fans saw the Thai rapper’s adorable reactions to meeting his favorite idol and gushed about it on the internet.

Moments of BamBam praising and talking about the 11:11 singer are plenty on the internet. Whether it be cheering for her on a public broadcast, getting caught with her picture as an iPad wallpaper, or changing his social media statuses for her - the Thai K-pop idol has done almost everything that an ordinary K-pop fan does.

GOT7 BamBam's shy reactions to meeting Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon becomes an unforgettable memory for fans

The GOT7 member has time and again showcased his love for Taeyeon publicly. During his predebut years, he went to the Girls’ Generation member’s fansign. Even after debuting, he never shied away from cheering for Taeyeon.

On October 1, 2022, BamBam reunited with his favorite idol, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon at the 2022 Best of Best Bangkok concert. Fans were enthusiastically waiting to see the duo’s interaction the moment the news of the two artists joining the event was announced. They were in for a treat as they saw the Thai rapper being shy on stage.

Throughout the interaction, the riBBon singer could not hide his inner fanboy spirit. His reactions to Taeyeon entering the stage, greeting him, patting him on his arm, and talking about their first meeting were adorable. The Girls’ Generation member shared that she first met him backstage in the waiting room of a music show.

Take a look at some of the moments that made the Best of Best concert unforgettable for fans and BamBam:

Sara @WonderfulSone BamBam took a pic with Taeyeon after the concert.. He really has come such a long way from the days he used to basically spam her comment sections with compliments and fanboy from far away 🥺 BamBam took a pic with Taeyeon after the concert.. He really has come such a long way from the days he used to basically spam her comment sections with compliments and fanboy from far away 🥺 https://t.co/3ehCUK7BNK

safa⁷ FOREVER 1 @vfanyy BamBam when he saw a tweet about him with Taeyeon: BamBam when he saw a tweet about him with Taeyeon: https://t.co/gOCbBv9FXZ

ᴛᴀᴇʏᴇᴏɴ ꜱᴛᴜꜰꜰ 🏹 | @kimtaenos he's the luckiest fan tonight



bambam being all shy after he greeted taeyeon on stagehe's the luckiest fan tonight bambam being all shy after he greeted taeyeon on stage 😆 he's the luckiest fan tonight https://t.co/n861gNtezu

The GOT7 member’s love for Taeyeon did not stop at just the interaction on stage. After the concert, DoubleB, aka BamBam, posted pictures of him with his favorite idol. The caption caught fans’ attention as they found it hilariously relatable with the way they fawn over him. He wrote:

“1997 - 2022 R.I.P DoubleB”

Meanwhile, fans also reacted positively to the interactions. They were happy that BamBam had the experience of sharing the stage with an idol he has looked up to for nearly a decade. A few more hilarious tweets suggested that the Thai rapper should not call them “cheaters” after this incident.

In other news, GOT7 members’ continue to rake in success and showcase new avatars with every release.

Recently, fellow member Jackson Wang’s solo album MAGIC MAN earned him the highest Billboard 200 ranking of his career as he secured No. 15 on the charts. He also released dates and venues for his first world tour starting in November 2022.

