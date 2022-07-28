GOT7's Jay B joins CDNZA records as contract with H1GHR music expires

GOT7's Jay B reportedly left H1GHR music after his contract with the agency expired.

On July 25, H1GHR music uploaded a post on Instagram announcing the departure of two of their artists, Jay B and rapper Sik-K. The post stated that both artists are leaving as their contracts have expired.

H1GHR MUSIC

Our contracts with Sik-K and JAY B have expired and we have agreed that it is best to continue their careers on a different path. We will always support them as family forever.

#SikK @younghotyellow #JAYB @jaybnow_hr

Hello. This is H1GHR MUSIC. Our contracts with Sik-K and JAY B have expired and we have agreed that it is best to continue their careers on a different path. We will always support them as family forever.

On the same day, the brand new music label CDNZA records shared a tweet welcoming Jay B to their agency. Jay B also happens to be the first artist to sign a deal with the company.

cdnzarecords



CDNZA Records의 새 식구가 된 JAY B 환영합니다!

앞으로 CDNZA Records와 JAY B의 다양한 활동을 기대해주세요



Welcome to CDNZA Records' new family, JAYB!

Please look forward to CDNZA Records and JAYB's various activities



#카덴차 #제이비

CDNZA Records의 새 식구가 된 JAY B 환영합니다!

앞으로 CDNZA Records와 JAY B의 다양한 활동을 기대해주세요

Welcome to CDNZA Records' new family, JAYB!

Please look forward to CDNZA Records and JAYB's various activities

Jay B's departure was announced right after H1GHR shared a teaser post about a project called 'Be Right Back'. The artists collaborating on this track are Jay B, BIG NAUGHTY, Cha Cha Malone, GroovyRoom, HAON, Jay Park, pH-1, TRADE L, and Park Hyun Jin. The same was released on July 27 at 6 pm KST.

The GOT7 leader surprised fans with his decision to leave the agency which he had joined only a year ago. 2021 was an iconic year for GOT7 as the members not only left JYP entertainment but continued to be a part of the group. Leader Jay B also managed to acquire the trademark of the group from JYP. The GOT7 leader and Yugyeom were the ones to sign with singer/rapper Jay Park's agencies H1GHR music and AOMG entertainment respectively.

Fans suspect major reshuffling in the music company as Jay B and Sik-K leave H1GHR music

GOT7 leader and Sik-K left H1GHR music on July 25 and while the former has joined hands with CDNZA records, Sik-K is yet to announce his plans.

Fans are suspicious of some major reshuffling in the agency, which was recently acquired by CJENM, a South Korean entertainment and mass media company.

TMIKpop @tmikpop Notes: I saw that JayB is now under a new label called CDNZA Records which appears to have one artist (JayB). Additionally, H1GHR Music’s majority shareholder is CJENM as of 2020 (that’s the last time I checked the subsidiaries of CJENM so it could be dfft now but Notes: I saw that JayB is now under a new label called CDNZA Records which appears to have one artist (JayB). Additionally, H1GHR Music’s majority shareholder is CJENM as of 2020 (that’s the last time I checked the subsidiaries of CJENM so it could be dfft now but

TMIKpop @tmikpop I recall reading something about CJENM doing a reshuffling of labels last year. Will try to find it later) I recall reading something about CJENM doing a reshuffling of labels last year. Will try to find it later)

Only for IZ*ONE || 💔🔫 @gnia2011 @hotarugenkidesu There’s a reshuffling going on at CJENM that’s why all this shit is taking longer that it was supposed to be. @hotarugenkidesu There’s a reshuffling going on at CJENM that’s why all this shit is taking longer that it was supposed to be.

Earlier this year, Jay Park also announced that he would be stepping down from the position of CEO at H1GHR music and AOMG. The rapper continues to work with them in an advisory capacity.

H1GHR music was started by Jay Park and Cha Cha Malone in 2017 to create a more globally oriented label apart from the Korean-centered AOMG.

Apart from the founders, the agency included artists Yultron, Sik-K, pH-1, Avatar Darko among others.

It has thus come as a shock that a little while after Jay Park stepped down as CEO, Sik-K, one of the original artists of the label, also announced his departure. Sik-K has been with the agency since 2017, following his appearance on the rap competition series Show Me The Money 4.

Fans have also been worried about rapper pH-1 and suspect the possibility of him leaving the label as well. The rumors began after pH-1 deleted all his Instagram posts and put up some stories on his Instagram handle stating,

"It's when people start taking me for granted i know it's time to say goodbye".

dylan ✵ CRUEL ON FRIDAY @ahgasesflicker @krnbhhours i've seen a lot of speculation of ph-1 leaving h1gher bc he hasn't released an album yet but idk if him deleting his posts are related @krnbhhours i've seen a lot of speculation of ph-1 leaving h1gher bc he hasn't released an album yet but idk if him deleting his posts are related

athene 💌 @ultsxa @wendujing @krnbhhours WTFFFFF like??? h1ghr was sik-k family, why did he leave and jay b only joined recently??? and ph1 wtf??? @wendujing @krnbhhours WTFFFFF like??? h1ghr was sik-k family, why did he leave and jay b only joined recently??? and ph1 wtf???

ri :3 @d0nqhyun gsoul, woogie, sik-k, jay b left, groovyroom made their own label, the ceo stepped down from his position, haon is ia, woodie is in the military, ph-1 deactivated and to conclude big naughty and trade l unfollowed each other :') gsoul, woogie, sik-k, jay b left, groovyroom made their own label, the ceo stepped down from his position, haon is ia, woodie is in the military, ph-1 deactivated and to conclude big naughty and trade l unfollowed each other :') https://t.co/GVjvAH39eU

A story uploaded by rapper pH-1 on his Instagram handle back in May,2022. (Image via Instagram/ph1boyyy)

In a second story, he also wrote,

"There are reasons why my album ain't coming out. At least not now. Stay with me, and you will not be disappointed. Thank you, my fans."

At the same time, the artist also reassured fans and requested no speculations be made. He also joked about the same with Jay Park.

Another story uploaded by rapper pH-1 on his Instagram handle in May, 2022. (Image via Instagram/@ph1boyyy)

JAY BUM PARK @JAYBUMAOM twitter.com/ph1boyyy/statu… pH-1 @ph1boyyy thank you always for supporting me through my ups & downs, but please do not make speculations based on things unsaid. much love 🧡 thank you always for supporting me through my ups & downs, but please do not make speculations based on things unsaid. much love 🧡 Hope ur not breakin up with me Hope ur not breakin up with me 😩😩😩 twitter.com/ph1boyyy/statu…

Jay B joined H1GHR music after he didn't renew his contract with JYP entertainment. He debuted as a solo artist with the single Switch it Up, a sultry R&B track that features South Korean rapper Sokodomo. He then followed up with his first EP SOLO: FUME.

The singer released his first physical EP Love under Warner Music Korea. He also held his first ever fan meet, NOSTALGIC, in June 2022.

