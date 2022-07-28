GOT7's Jay B joins CDNZA records as contract with H1GHR music expires

GOT7's Jay B reportedly left H1GHR music after his contract with the agency expired.
On July 25, H1GHR music uploaded a post on Instagram announcing the departure of two of their artists, Jay B and rapper Sik-K. The post stated that both artists are leaving as their contracts have expired.
On the same day, the brand new music label CDNZA records shared a tweet welcoming Jay B to their agency. Jay B also happens to be the first artist to sign a deal with the company.
Jay B's departure was announced right after H1GHR shared a teaser post about a project called 'Be Right Back'. The artists collaborating on this track are Jay B, BIG NAUGHTY, Cha Cha Malone, GroovyRoom, HAON, Jay Park, pH-1, TRADE L, and Park Hyun Jin. The same was released on July 27 at 6 pm KST.
The GOT7 leader surprised fans with his decision to leave the agency which he had joined only a year ago. 2021 was an iconic year for GOT7 as the members not only left JYP entertainment but continued to be a part of the group. Leader Jay B also managed to acquire the trademark of the group from JYP. The GOT7 leader and Yugyeom were the ones to sign with singer/rapper Jay Park's agencies H1GHR music and AOMG entertainment respectively.
Fans suspect major reshuffling in the music company as Jay B and Sik-K leave H1GHR music
GOT7 leader and Sik-K left H1GHR music on July 25 and while the former has joined hands with CDNZA records, Sik-K is yet to announce his plans.
Fans are suspicious of some major reshuffling in the agency, which was recently acquired by CJENM, a South Korean entertainment and mass media company.
Earlier this year, Jay Park also announced that he would be stepping down from the position of CEO at H1GHR music and AOMG. The rapper continues to work with them in an advisory capacity.
H1GHR music was started by Jay Park and Cha Cha Malone in 2017 to create a more globally oriented label apart from the Korean-centered AOMG.
Apart from the founders, the agency included artists Yultron, Sik-K, pH-1, Avatar Darko among others.
It has thus come as a shock that a little while after Jay Park stepped down as CEO, Sik-K, one of the original artists of the label, also announced his departure. Sik-K has been with the agency since 2017, following his appearance on the rap competition series Show Me The Money 4.
Fans have also been worried about rapper pH-1 and suspect the possibility of him leaving the label as well. The rumors began after pH-1 deleted all his Instagram posts and put up some stories on his Instagram handle stating,
"It's when people start taking me for granted i know it's time to say goodbye".
In a second story, he also wrote,
"There are reasons why my album ain't coming out. At least not now. Stay with me, and you will not be disappointed. Thank you, my fans."
At the same time, the artist also reassured fans and requested no speculations be made. He also joked about the same with Jay Park.
Jay B joined H1GHR music after he didn't renew his contract with JYP entertainment. He debuted as a solo artist with the single Switch it Up, a sultry R&B track that features South Korean rapper Sokodomo. He then followed up with his first EP SOLO: FUME.
The singer released his first physical EP Love under Warner Music Korea. He also held his first ever fan meet, NOSTALGIC, in June 2022.