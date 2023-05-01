"Greg Hsu really won in life": Fans elated as IU shares a picture with Taiwanese actor on her Instagram 

On April 29, 2023, IU took to her Instagram to share pictures from the Baeksang Arts Awards 2023, which was held the day before at the Paradise City in Incheon. The actress shared a series of pictures of herself at the event, and the last slide included a picture of herself with the Taiwanese actor, Greg Hsu.

At the Baeksang Arts Awards 2023, IU was honored with the TikTok popularity award along with Park Bo-gum. Meanwhile, Greg Hsu attended the award ceremony as a presenter and handed out awards for directors in the television and film category with Lee Je-hoon.

As soon as K-drama fans saw pictures of Greg Hsu with the My Mister actress, they could not contain their excitement and soon took to social media to express their thoughts about it. One fan tweeted:

"Greg Hsu really won in life...the man literally on IU IG what in the world"

Twitterati go gaga over IU's latest Instagram post featuring Greg Hsu

As soon as Greg Hsu and IU dropped their pictures together on Instagram, fans started wondering about how the duo knew each other.

Many claim that since Greg Hsu's Someday or One Day drama is very popular in South Korea, IU might have watched his drama, especially since the former is a big fan of the actress. Whenever the Taiwanese actor visits South Korea for any promotional work or an interview, he keeps expressing his love for IU, so fans are elated that Greg Hsu finally got to meet his inspiration.

News spread on social media that after the conclusion of the Baeksang Arts Awards 2023, Greg Hsu had a cordial conversation with the Korean idol-actress. The pictures posted by them confirmed the speculations made by fans, who are now over the moon. The duo also started trending on Weibo after they posted the pictures. Take a look at how fans are reacting to the latest photos of the two.

시카유 🐥 @melloviciousiu @serenefiIms IU might be his fan too as his drama Someday or One Day is really popular in Korea + it's very well known that he's her big fan as he mentioned her whenever he has interviews in Korea, so that's why she only posted a photo of him during baeksang 🥹 @serenefiIms IU might be his fan too as his drama Someday or One Day is really popular in Korea + it's very well known that he's her big fan as he mentioned her whenever he has interviews in Korea, so that's why she only posted a photo of him during baeksang 🥹

🍧 @chatshirelore as expected IU & Greg Hsu trending on weibo as expected IU & Greg Hsu trending on weibo https://t.co/DpEwPonegp

Meanwhile, another highlight of the Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 was when Greg Hsu snapped along with one of the most prominent actors in the industry, Lee Je-hoon. Fans were head over heels when they saw the duo handing out awards for Best Director in the Television and Film category. Fans described it as one of the best moments in the history of television awards.

Meanwhile, the actor was also seen fanboying over The Glory actress, Song Hye-kyo, when she received the award for Best Actress for her role in the Netflix hit drama The Glory. He even posted a picture of her receiving the award on his Instagram account.

Moreover, K-drama fans are eagerly waiting for the Korean remake of the Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day where Greg Hsu played the leading role. Fans are hoping the upcoming Korean version, titled A Time Called You, will be able to do justice to the original. The original version features Korean actors including Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeon-been.

More about IU and Greg Hsu

South Korean actress IU has lately been occupied with the promotions of her sports and comedy film Dream along with Park Seo-joon and other cast members. She recently confirmed her relationship with popular actor Lee Jong-suk, and in an interview, the idol stated that she wants to have a healthy relationship with her boyfriend and thanked fans for their utmost support and love.

Meanwhile, Greg Hsu was occupied with the promotions of his latest film Someday or the One Day: The Movie with his fellow co-stars. The movie is based on his hit drama of the same name, which has been hailed by fans as the best time travel drama they have ever watched.

The Hotel Del Luna actress is in talks to star in the upcoming historical drama You Have Done Well alongside Park Bo-gum, while Greg Hsu has recently appeared in the film Marry My Dead Body.

