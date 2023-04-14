Grey's Anatomy season 19: How are fans reacting to Kelly McCreary's exit?

One of Grey's Anatomy's most beloved characters, alongside Meredith Grey, was Maggie Pierce (played by Kelly McCreary). Maggie first showed up at the end of season 10 in 2013 and became the head of the hospital’s cardiothoracic surgery. It was later revealed that Maggie's biological mother was the same as Meredith, making the two doctors half-sisters.

Meredith Grey's last appearance was on the February 23, 2023, episode, titled I'll Follow the Sun, where she received a massive big going-away party. Unlike her sister, Maggie's send-off was more subdued. However, she still managed to have heartfelt goodbye scenes with several longtime surgeons and even received a present from her father, Richard.

Fans were heartbroken to see the character of Maggie Pierce leave since she had been on the show for almost a decade, and saying goodbye to her was sad for several viewers of Grey's Anatomy.

RLM @RLM712 @station19queers Thank you for 9 extraordinary years @KellyMcCreary It has been such joy/sadness/hope watching your performances. @station19queers Thank you for 9 extraordinary years @KellyMcCreary It has been such joy/sadness/hope watching your performances.

Fans of Grey's Anatomy bid farewell to the beloved character Maggie Pierce

ABC's Grey's Anatomy has recently been undergoing some major changes. Beloved original characters have been leaving while a torch of medical brilliance is being passed on to the younger and newer doctors and surgeons. While this change of guard was destined to occur, fans have been finding it sad to part with the characters who made them fall in love with the show.

One of the most beloved characters who has recently left the show is Maggie Pierce, who had pure intentions and was considered perky and chatty. This is why the audience was so drawn towards her. Moreover, she was a brilliant doctor who graduated from medical school at 19 and became the head of her department at the young age of 27.

Yet, when the announcement of Kelly McCreary's departure was made, fans mourned the loss of Maggie Pierce, whose presence in Grey's Anatomy has been undeniable.

👀 @AC_john316



#GreysAnatomy @KellyMcCreary Everyone’s is saying goodbye Maggie but I’m saying it’s not a good bye but see you later…. @KellyMcCreary Everyone’s is saying goodbye Maggie but I’m saying it’s not a good bye but see you later….#GreysAnatomy

Mandy Carr @MandyTTCarr So Maggie got a better farewell episode than Meredith. We will see both of them again. I love that Kelly McCreary a great send-off, but why not Ellen Pompeo? Even if it's see you later #GreysAnatomy So Maggie got a better farewell episode than Meredith. We will see both of them again. I love that Kelly McCreary a great send-off, but why not Ellen Pompeo? Even if it's see you later #GreysAnatomy

Marta KELLI DAY ♡ @MartaXKateWalsh @KellyMcCreary thank you for being such a part of the show, I’m so so so proud of you and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for you next! 🤍 You’ll be missed! 🥺 @KellyMcCreary thank you for being such a part of the show, I’m so so so proud of you and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for you next! 🤍 You’ll be missed! 🥺

Minutes With M&M @MinutesWithMM



thank you so much for playing such an incredible character over the last 9 years!



#GreysAnatomy Dr. Maggie Pierce was an awesome addition to the show and I'm sad to see her go @KellyMcCreary thank you so much for playing such an incredible character over the last 9 years! Dr. Maggie Pierce was an awesome addition to the show and I'm sad to see her go ❤️@KellyMcCreary thank you so much for playing such an incredible character over the last 9 years!#GreysAnatomy https://t.co/XRoYSJkbCq

sav @smilekarev @KellyMcCreary you’re absolutely wonderful. thank you for playing maggie with such love and passion for all these years @KellyMcCreary you’re absolutely wonderful. thank you for playing maggie with such love and passion for all these years ♥️

As seen in the tweets above, fans shared that while Maggie's time on the show is up for now, they are not ready to part with her character. Still, they claimed that her send-off was perfect and heartfelt and thanked the actress for her nine years of contribution.

Although it is undecided whether or not the character may return to the show in the near future, fans want her to come back and hope that her absence is temporary.

In an interview with TV Line, Kelly McCreary commented on her character's departure from the show. She said:

"Maggie came here on a very specific mission; she came to Seattle, to Grey Sloan, to know more about her family — and by extension herself. And every season I asked that question, has Maggie figured out what she wants, does she have a new question?"

She thought the way Maggie's storyline wrapped up perfectly. She concluded by saying:

"Nothing is ever all one thing. Everything has elements of dark and light and shades of gray in between. So it was pretty wonderful to have that reflected in the last couple of episodes."

However, McCreary teased that she will make a guest appearance during the season 19 finale. The actress even mentioned that a relationship between Maggie and Winston is possible as nobody knows what the future holds.

Poll : 0 votes