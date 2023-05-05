Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fans react to Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary: "Worse than Thanos"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally here! The much-awaited threequel of the famed Guardians of the Galaxy franchise hit theaters on Friday, May 5, 2023. Directed by James Gunn in his last Marvel and Guardians installment, the superhero film features the original stars as well as newcomers like Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone.

Chukwudi Iwuji plays the antagonist High Evolutionary, who is described as a “mad, powerful scientist,” dabbling in “cosmic eugenics.” While the new film has garnered mostly positive reviews, it seems that Iwuji’s High Evolutionary act has taken the crown. People are in awe of the Nigerian-British actor’s performance as the formidable villain in the latest Marvel movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the first superhero film in Iwuji’s career and may well be his shining moment, given the rave feedback his execution is getting. Notably, before this film, the actor worked with James Gunn in the superhero series Peacemaker. The DC-based TV series saw him in the main role of mercenary and Project Butterfly leader Clemson Murn/Ik Nobe Lok.

"Dump Kang," Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fans pitch The High Evolutionary as the next big Marvel baddie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the second release of MCU Phase Five this year. As per the official synopsis, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is about the High Evolutionary’s hunt for Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), who was one of his brutal experiments. The Guardians assemble to save their beloved genetically engineered raccoon member by beating the High Evolutionary-run Orgosphere.

Given the premise, the Walt Disney-backed movie features Iwuji’s character pretty heavily, and the Obie Award Winner does full justice to his role. At least that’s what the Twitterati feels, which opines that he’s better (or worse?) than The Man Titan, aka Thanos. Moreover, they feel that the character should have been introduced before Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as the next horrifying Marvel villain.

While speaking in a global press meet, Chukwudi Iwuji shared that Gunn offered him the role when they were filming HBO Max’s Peacemaker in Vancouver. Detailing about the character, he said:

“The first thing that’s written in the script when you meet [The High Evolutionary] is him listening to Space Opera…So, immediately, I knew classical music was going to be a big part of this character.”

The veteran theater actor stated that the titular character in William Shakespeare’s historical play Henry IV, Part 1 inspired his portrayal of The High Evolutionary.

Apart from the ones mentioned, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars OG actors like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Vin Diesel, reprising their respective roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently running in theaters.

