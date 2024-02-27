The 2024 Oscars is set to take place on March 10 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Jenny Slate recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and talked about her unforgettable experience at the 2023 Academy Awards.

During her chat on the talk show, Slate shared the humorous yet embarrassing incident of her wardrobe malfunction that happened at the previous year's awards ceremony. The 41-year-old actress talked about her dress, which she was sewn into, unexpectedly split shortly after she came to the awards ceremony.

Describing the moment to Jimmy Kimmel, she joked:

"Finally [I] make it to Oscars, and I'm like, we got to get in there. [because] Our award for Best Animated Feature was first one up, I get on in there, sit down, and it [dress] splits. It was like, bah bah bah bah. And guess what was exposed? My butt. I'd say it was half-crack." [From 05:57 to 06:26]

The mishap occurred as the Academy announced the award for Best Animated Feature, a category for which her film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On was nominated.

Jemmy Slate on aftermath of her malfunction at the 2023 Oscars

Recalling the aftermath, Jenny Slate said her husband, Ben Shattuck, suggested leaving, but instead, they opted for a drink. Upon returning, they discovered their seats taken by a team of Belgian filmmakers.

"My husband is sitting next to me and I'm like, 'My butt's out.' He's like, 'Should we leave?' And I'm like, 'I don't know, let's just go get a drink.' So we go get a drink, we come back, and our seats have been taken by a team of Belgian filmmakers." [From 06:49 to 07:07]

Jenny Slate recalled that she and her husband later moved to a different spot, ironically more visible to the camera. Despite the mishap, Slate realized she was experiencing a career highlight, being a part of two significant films, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Jenny Slate on going to the stage with a wardrobe malfunction

During the talk show, Jenny Slate also talked about how she made her way on the stage, holding her dress together, to join her colleagues in celebration as Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture.

"I was like, 'I'm here, I'm back here, thank you so much.' And then, as I waddled off holding my butt closed, I saw you [Jimmy Kimmel]."

Kimmel hosted last year's Academy Awards and is set to return again as a host for the 2024 Oscars.

In an amusing twist, Jenny Slate also revealed that her driver had initially taken her to the Hollywood Bowl instead of the Dolby Theatre. Riding in a sprinter van to avoid wrinkling her gown, she had to take an unexpected detour, adding another funny thing that added to her Oscar night adventure.

"They're like, 'You'll be there in 17 minutes. This is an ordeal, but it'll be fine. But then a bunch of time goes by and obviously I have no idea what's going on. I'm like, 'This feels longer than 17 minutes.' But we show up at the Hollywood Bowl. I don't know that's just not where the Oscars are," she said. [From 04:42 to 05:01]

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, airing live on ABC at 7:00 p.m. ET.