Which movie won The Best Picture at Oscars 2023?

Absurdist comedy-drama movie Everything Everywhere All at Once won The Best Picture Award at the Oscars 2023.

Winning the Oscar award for Best Picture is a milestone achievement. Over the years, every winner has carved their name into immortality and guaranteed a spot amongst all-time greats.

Ever since its debut in 1929, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has presented this award to the best motion picture of the year. This category is usually the final award of the night and is widely considered the most prestigious honor of the ceremony.

Let's take a closer look at all the nominated films for The Best Picture at Oscars 2023.

All the nominees for Best Picture as Everything Everywhere All at Once takes home the award at Oscars 2023

All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front, a frontrunner for the award at the Oscars 2023, is based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. The movie is set during World War I, and follows a soldier named Paul Bäumer who joins the German army and witnesses the realities of war. His dream was to become a hero but by the end of the story, his goal becomes survival.

The movie is directed by Edward Berger and stars Felix Kammerer, Daniel Brühl, Edin Hasanovic, Sebastian Hülk, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, and Devid Striesow. It won seven awards, including Best Film, at the 76th British Academy Film Awards.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Serving as a sequel to 2009's Avatar, this James Cameron film has already broken numerous records so far. It's not only the highest-grossing film of 2022, but now stands third in the list of highest-grossing films of all time.

Like the original movie, it's set in the fictional planet of Pandora, where Jake Sully and his family are faced with the daunting task of protecting their people and their home in the face of human threat. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang.

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin narrates the story of two friends who reside on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland. One day, one of them abruptly ends their friendship and this leads to unpleasant consequences.

It has already received several prestigious awards like Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes. Nominated in nine categories for Oscars 2023, the film was directed, written, and co-produced by Martin McDonagh, and stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan.

Elvis

This 2022 biological drama film is directed by Baz Luhrmann. It is based on a screenplay that Luhrmann co-wrote with Craig Pearce, Sam Bromell, and Jeremy Done. It follows the life of the American rock and roll singer and actor Elvis Presley from the perspective of his manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Special praises have poured in for the film's sound design, costume design, cinematography, editing, production design, and musical sequences. Lastly, Austin Butler's portrayal of Elvis Presley has received far and wide acclaim.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

The winner for Oscars 2023, Everything Everywhere All at Once follows a Chinese-American immigrant named Evelyn Wang. As she is being audited by the IRS, she discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent the destruction of the multiverse.

The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, with Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, Jenny Slate, and Jamie Lee Curtis in supporting roles. It's written, directed, and co-produced by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

The Fabelmans

Directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg, the movie is loosely based on his adolescence and initial years as a filmmaker. The main protagonist's name is Sammy Fabelman. Sammy uses cinema as a tool to explore his dysfunctional family and others around him.

Another key contender for the Best Picture award at the Oscars 2023, the film stars Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy, alongside Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch in supporting roles. The Fablemans was named one of the top ten films of 2022 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.

Tár

Tár sees Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tára, a renowned conductor who gets tangled up in accusations of serial s*xual harassment and abuse. The scandal soon becomes so bad that her career falls under jeopardy.

This psychological drama, nominated for Best Picture in Oscars 2023, is written and directed by Todd Field. Cate Blanchett has been highly praised for her performance in the film, along with Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, and Mark Strong in supporting roles.

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is set 30 years after the events of the first Top Gun released in 1986. Tom Cruise reprises his role as the naval aviator Maverick in the film. In the 2022 movie, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell works as a test pilot.

Top Gun: Maverick has grossed $1.493 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of Cruise's career, as well as the second-highest-grossing film of 2022.

Triangle of Sadness

Triangle of Sadness sees the adventures of a celebrity couple on a luxury cruise. The movie stars Charlbi Dean, Harris Dickinson, Zlatko Burić, Dolly de Leon, Henrik Dorsin, Woody Harrelson, and Vicki Berlin.

The movie had its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, where it received an eight-minute standing ovation. It later went on to win the Palme d'Or.

Women Talking

The movie is based on a real incident that happened at the Manitoba Colony, a remote and isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia. It is directed by Sarah Polley and is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews.

Polley's screenplay and direction were highly appreciated alongside the performances of the cast and soundtrack. It won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars 2023.

The Oscars 2023 took place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

