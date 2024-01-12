"Guess his spell finally worked": Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's rumored romance at LA party sparks wild reactions online

Pop singer Dua Lipa and Fantastic Beast star Callum Turner sparked dating rumors after the two were seen slow dancing together at an LA party recently. The pair were spotted together at an after-party at the Avra in Beverly Hills following the premiere celebration of Turner's Apple TV show, Masters of the Air on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Videos from the after-party show Dua Lipa with her arms around a man's neck as they share a private moment away from the party. The man seemed to be dressed in a suit that matched what the British actor was wearing at the premiere. Additionally, when 33-year-old Turner was asked about his relationship with the singer as he left the party, he just chuckled and chose not to answer.

Needless to say, the video and Turner's subsequent coy response sparked wild reactions online.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @AshishArora_06)

"They look like siblings": Netizens react to alleged rumors about Dua Lipa dating Callum Turner

As the video circulated online, internet users were quick to share some humorous quips about the development. While many expressed support for the alleged couple, stating that the singer was finally dating a good guy, others were more skeptical. Here are some comments seen under @PopCrave's post:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @majorbasheer_)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @HOPELESS_Vi)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @nucleartakesx)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @SRKzMEssenger)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @candy_BC25)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @justvanillaling)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @SatyamInsights)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Bilsa__)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @andorarden)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @AStateofPete)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @its_chope)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @dontcaIImyname)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @swe_etlove)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @FABIOTHEBARB)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @addictionlipa)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @emysbill)

More about Masters of the Air

Masters of the Air is a war drama set during World War II and features the 100th Bomb Group of the United States Army Air Forces during World War II. It is produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman of Band of Brothers and The Pacific fame.

In addition to Turner, the new show also stars Barry Keoghan from Eternals and Elvis star Austin Butler.

The show premiered at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles and the party later moved to the Avra which Dua Lipa attended. The singer's appearance raised eyebrows as she did not have any connections to the series.

Neither Lipa nor Turner have released statements about the development.