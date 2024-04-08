Gwyneth Paltrow fell asleep during Rolling Stones concert at London's O2 Arena, broadcaster Nick Grimshaw says

51-year-old American actress and businesswoman, Gwyneth Paltrow made headlines recently, after she dozed off during a 2012 Rolling Stones gig that she attended with her now-ex-husband, Chris Martin. This funny anecdote has been shared by radio and TV star Nick Grimshaw. Paltrow and Martin were still married during the gig before getting divorced in 2016.

It was also speculated that Paltrow did not really enjoy the performance of the iconic band back in 2012. The actress has previously talked about how she tries to get at least 10 hours of sleep along with her bedtime routine. Last year, she spoke about following clean sleeping along with clean eating to live a healthy life given her busy schedule.

The Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly fell asleep during a Rolling Stones concert as revealed by Nick Grimshaw

39-year-old BBC broadcaster, Nick Grimshaw talked about a funny incident involving Gwyneth Paltrow during a Rolling Stones gig at London's O2 Arena. Grimshaw was talking about celebrities that he had seen at different gigs during his time in the music industry. He said,

"Where we were sat, we could see Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow. However it got better because as the gig went on, Gwyneth Paltrow was asleep. She was fast asleep."

Grimshaw was working for the BBC Radio for about 14 years and left in August 2021. He described the job as his "childhood dream." He further stated,

"While Mick Jagger, like 75, was breaking his bloody back down there, she was giving it the Zs."

It was further speculated that the actress was possibly not really impressed with the rock band's performance that day at London's O2 arena. During this gig, Paltrow was still married to her now-former husband, Chris Martin. They, however, share two kids together - son Moses and daughter Apple.

While Paltrow talked about her 10 hour sleep necessity, she complained about celebrities dozing off at her events. She once complained about former US President Bill Clinton who dozed off at the screening event of her movie Emma. She said,

"It's true, he was snoring right in front of me. I was like, 'Wow, I guess this is going to be a real hit movie. But it was. So f**k you, Bill Clinton."

Paltrow gained mass popularity after hit films like Seven, Sliding Doors, A Perfect Murder, and Emma. She later won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the 1998 movie Shakespeare in Love. The Hollywood actress did not have to look back after that. She went on to do notable work in movies like The Talented Mr. Ripley and Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow.

Paltrow seemingly tries to strictly follow her sleep routine

Paltrow has previously talked about her sleep routine that she tends to follow every night. The Goop founder mentioned that she avoids using electronic devices including laptops and cell phones at night and also doesn't indulge in midnight munching. Gwyneth Paltrow once wrote,

"The lifestyle I lead is based not just on clean eating, but also on clean sleeping: at least seven or eight hours of good, quality sleep — and ideally even ten. Sleep plays such a powerful role in determining your appetite and energy levels that I believe it should be your first priority — even before you think about your diet."

Paltrow believes that a healthy sleep pattern is necessary in order to lead a healthy life. Her clean sleeping theory doesn't only include sleeping for about ten hours but also practicing meditation and yoga on a regular basis.