“Emotionally draining”: Scheana Shay opens up about filming uncomfortable meditation segment during Vanderpump Rules season 11

Scheana Shay, who is currently filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules in Lake Tahoe, shared a few details about the upcoming season. As she appeared on Amazon Live on Monday, she shared some insights, including how she had to do a "spiritual meditation healing" with cast member Tom Sandoval. According to her:

“I get paired with Sandoval to do this spiritual meditation healing sort of thing. It was very uncomfortable.”

Since the purpose of this meditation was to make good content for the audience, Shay went for it. However, her husband Brock Davies went to play golf at that time, so she was paired with Tom Sandoval. In addition, she described how emotional the meditation session was for her and how "weak" she felt afterward. In her words:

“Wednesday filming was beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules. My eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day, my contacts were dry, I was congested, I felt weak in every way possible.”

Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval have been friends since they joined the franchise at the beginning. During her time on the show, Shay formed a great friendship with Tom's ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. The relationship between Tom and Ariana Madix lasted from February 2014 to March 2023.

The cheating scandal that became public in March caused the couple to split up. Tom cheated on Ariana with cast member Raquel Leviss. It is because of this reason that Tom lost many friends on the show, particularly Shay, who is one of Ariana's closest friends.

According to Scheana Shay, the meditation segment with Tom was challenging

According to Shay, during the meditation segment, it wasn't easy for her to address the current situation with Tom, including his cheating and how much he hurt Scheana Shay's best friend Ariana Madix. During the Amazon Live, Scheana Shay explained:

“I don't like what he did to Ariana obviously. Him and I have had a really long friendship so everyone always [says], ‘Oh Scheana the flip-flopper, Scheana needs to have loyalty,’ and losing a friendship of that long has obviously been a struggle. But Team Ariana. She’s my girl.”

As before, Scheana Shay has also discussed the criticism she is receiving regarding her friendship with Tom Sandoval. One picture of the cast of the show was trending on social media a few days ago, and fans noted how Shay was seen smiling alongside Tom. A few hours later, she posted her reaction to Instagram. She mentioned the following, according to people:

“I don’t know why I feel the need to defend taking a photo with my hand like this.”

During this Instagram video, Scheana Shay was with Lala Kent, and Kent did not hesitate to share her perspective. The following is what she mentioned:

“People are so stupid. It still blows my mind that people still don’t realize we’re filming a show. And it was that girl’s birthday!. What are we gonna say? Like, no?.”

Additionally, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana mentioned:

‘We’re in a group, we’re all here. We hopped in a photo, you know what, I happened to be standing where I was standing. We take photos with strangers every f***ing day.”

Additionally, fans can watch all the episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Bravo. Meanwhile, season 11 will feature Madix, Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, and Lisa Vanderpump, but the release date has not yet been announced.