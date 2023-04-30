"Why were they even invited?": Vanderpump Rules fans disapprove of Ariana and Lala's WHCD invitation

After the success of Vanderpump Rules season 10 and amidst the shocking Scandoval, Ariana Madix was invited to the White House Correspondents Dinner (WHCD) alongside Lisa Vanderpump and Lala Kent. The ladies attended the dinner on Saturday, April 29, 2023, as guests of DailyMail. All of them stunned fans with their red carpet and main event looks.

While some fans loved the Vanderpump Rules ladies at the event, others wondered why they were even invited. They failed to understand the purpose behind Ariana and Lala's invitation and thought that the scandal could be the only reason for the same.

In March 2023, Ariana broke up with longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval after he cheated on her with best friend Raquel Leviss.

Fans took to social media to react to the same. One tweeted:

Fans don't understand Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana and Lala's invitation to WHCD (Image via Twitter)

Vanderpump Rules fans confused with Ariana and Lala's invitation to WHCD

Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, and Lala Kent were invited to the WHCD as guests of DailyMail. The 2023 dinner took place at the DC Hilton Hotel on Saturday evening and had many other A-list celebs in attendance.

Amidst the scandal, the invitation received mixed reactions from fans. While some were happy with the three stars' glamorous outfits, others didn't understand their purpose of attending such a prestigious event. While some agreed with Lisa's attendance, they disapproved of Ariana and Lala:

Fans don't understand Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana and Lala's invitation to WHCD (Image via Twitter)

Fans don't understand Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana and Lala's invitation to WHCD (Image via Twitter)

Fans don't understand Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana and Lala's invitation to WHCD (Image via Twitter)

Fans don't understand Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana and Lala's invitation to WHCD (Image via Twitter)

Fans don't understand Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana and Lala's invitation to WHCD (Image via Twitter)

Vanderpump Rules stars make their presence felt at the WHCD

Ariana Madix headed to Washington DC and was accompanied by Lala Kent. The stars were escorted by MVP Lisa Vanderpump at the event. The executive producer, alongside the cast members, were honored guests at the 2023 annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

Ahead of attending the event, Ariana, who received massive support from fans amidst her breakup with Tom Sandoval over his affair with Raquel Leviss, told DailyMail:

"I watch the dinner on TV every year and have always dreamed of being there in person. My wonderful late grandmother was very active in local politics and I've always dreamed of visiting the White House, so this is an incredible honor."

It seems like Ariana has emerged from the scandal stronger and wiser, enjoying her time in Coachella, a new Lifetime film, sponsorships, and many other career opportunities. Lala Kent, for her part, announced her invitation to the dinner on Saturday with a series of photos and videos of trying on potential outfits.

Lisa Vanderpump also dished on her feelings about attending the event with the cast members. She said:

"I don't know what's more complicated, reality television or politics. I guess I'll find out on Saturday evening. I'm delighted to be attending."

At the dinner, WHCD host and comedian Roy Wood Jr. couldn't stop himself from cracking a joke about Scandoval. The camera also panned to Ariana for her reaction, who was left jaw-dropping at the mention.

Referring to Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News, the comedian said:

"The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job… but to Tucker’s staff, I want you to know that I know what you’re feeling. I work at The Daily Show, so I too have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake-news-program. Tucker got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules."

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is still on the air and has begun to document the hints leading up to Scandoval, an affair that not only shocked viewers and loyal fans of the franchise, but all of America with its massive reach.

The Bravo series airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes