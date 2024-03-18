Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol in Hawaii: Dispatch releases photos and a report after the two actors confirm dating

Actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee were spotted on a date in Hawaii in photos released by South Korean media agency, Dispatch, on Monday, March 18, 2024. The pictures showed Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee on a date along with some of their friends. The pictures came only days after the actress confirmed their relationship on her blog on March 16, 2024.

The images released by Dispatch showed the two actors in the open area of a restaurant and later taking a stroll around the city. They have since gone viral on social media and have been shared by people across the world. Dispatch's report added that the pictures were taken on November 16, 2023.

Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol in Hawaii: Dispatch releases photos and report following dating confirmation

Actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee have been making headlines since their agency confirmed that they were dating. The actress also wrote a detailed blog on March 16, 2024, about her and the Alienoid actor's relationship status. The My Name actress also refuted the allegations of infidelity made against Ryu Jun-yeol while he was in a relationship with former Girl's Day member Hyeri.

The actress revealed that she met Ryu Jun-yeol through a photographer friend at his exhibition. According to Dispatch, that friend was photographer Park Ye-eun, who is close friends with Han So-hee and knows Ryu Jun-yeol very well.

Han So-hee also apologized for her Instagram story which was a reply to Hyeri's cryptic story. A day later she reportedly cleared her blog and made her Instagram page private.

Girl's Day member Hyeri also broke her silence over the Instagram incident with Han So-hee in a post on the platform on March 18, 2024. In a detailed post, the actor/singer spoke about reacting hastily as a person and actor to the news of Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee dating.

She apologized to her fans and everyone who was hurt by her actions. Talking about her break up with the Lucky Romance actor she wrote that there was an article in November 2023 about the former couple ending an eight-year-long relationship. She added that it wasn't a "short-lived decision" and that she and the actor had to talk more about the breakup even after the article was published.

“But I haven't had any contact or encounter since I had that conversation. Four months later, I think my feelings after receiving a new article have been accepted as Lee Hyeri, not actor Lee. Sorry again for hurting your feelings at the moment,” Hyeri added.

Ryu Jun-yeol and Hyeri's relationship timeline

The couple first met each other at the script reading session of the K-drama Reply 1988, on July 8, 2015. The drama aired from November 2015 to January 2016, during which the two stars' chemistry took over their fans' hearts.

Ryu Jun-yeol's character Kim Jung-hwan fell in love with Hyeri's character Sung Duk-sun. Although Kim Jung-hwan secretly liked Sung Duk-sun, he could not muster up the courage to confess his feelings. Eventually, Sung Duk-sun ended with Park Bo-gum’s Choi Taek, breaking many fans’ hearts.

In 2016, they attended the tvN10 Award ceremony alongside other cast members and accepted awards for their performance. In March 2017, it was reported that the two actors were spotted on a date together, and a few months later, in August, their agencies confirmed their relationship.

The Reply 1988 couple liked to keep their relationship private, even after the confirmation. The couple were together for about six years after their confirmation and broke up in November 2023. Both their agencies released an official statement about their break up on November 13, 2023, leaving fans in shock.

Actor Ryu Jun-yeol was spotted at the Incheon International Airport in South Korea after concluding his overseas schedule in Hawaii. The exact details of Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee have yet to be released to the public.