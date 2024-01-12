“Happy 11 years with Jimin” trends on X celebrating the official reveal of the BTS member

BTS' Jimin was officially unveiled as a member of the band eleven years ago on January 12, 2013. He was launched with a dance video that showcased his dance moves and offered the world a glimpse of his gentle yet fierce choreography. BTS debuted in 2013 with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool through Big Hit Entertainment.

Since then they have released numerous Korean and Japanese albums that took the world by storm. These included Love Yourself: Tear, Map of the Soul: 7, and several others.

As mentioned earlier, the Like Crazy singer was revealed as a group member on January 12, and fans are excited to see him complete eleven years with the band. They have taken to social media where they are trending "Happy Eleven Years with Jimin" to celebrate him. Fans are even calling him the member who brought immense joy into their lives with many stating that they were "with Jimin till the end."

Expand Tweet

"This time it's a dancer": Fans are celebrating Jimin's 11 years with the BTS

Expand Tweet

Park Jimin was introduced as the newest member of BTS on January 12, 2013, through a Dance Practice video. The video, uploaded on the group's official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV, was captioned:

"New member in this blog haha. This time it's a dancer."

In the video, the then-rookie idol wore an all-black outfit, with a black t-shirt, jeans, cap, and shoes. He showcased his dance moves that led had fans screaming and excited. He also shared a message on social media where he introduced himself.

"Hello. This is Jimin. It's now public on Twitter! I'm 19 now and I love dancing! Welcome!" He wrote.

Since his introduction as a BTS member, the singer has achieved massive milestones. He hasn't just released his debut solo album, FACE, but also became the first-ever Korean singer to hit the No.1 spot on the Hot 100 Billboard charts. The idol has proven himself as one of the most talented and phenomenal artists in the industry. The singer who has created history is beloved by fans who believe that he is an unforgettable artist.

Expand Tweet

Fans are proud that it has been 11 years since he made an appearance in their lives. They said that they will continue showcasing their support for the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer. They are sharing several celebratory posts and edits on social media and making sure to trend "Happy 11 years with Jimin."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The singer recently released his new digital single Closer Than This as a gift for his fans while he is away in the military, moving fans to tears.

The Like Crazy singer enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside Jungkook. He is expected to make his return by 2025 after completing over eighteen months of service.