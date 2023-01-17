“Hard Carry 3?”: GOT7’s BamBam teases a big OT7 activity, fans speculate return of the group's reality series

GOT7’s BamBam, also known as the Spoiler King, gave fans a major hint about a group activity that fans would definitely love.

In an interview with CNA Lifestyle at the reopening of Gentle Monster in Singapore, the Thai rapper shared many things but, most importantly, teased fans about the upcoming project, which fans believe is the return of Hard Carry, the group’s reality series.

Watching a reunion of all seven members is peak happiness for their fandom, Ahgases. Setting expectations and raising curiosity among them was GOT7’s BamBam teasing them of “a big thing” coming up this year. He clarified that it wasn’t an album or a world tour in case fans got ahead of themselves.

“I can’t let you guys know what it is, but okay, one thing – a big thing will come up this year. It’s something new! It’s not just going to be an album. It’s not going to be a world tour or concert.”

GOT7’s BamBam then gave a major hint by sharing that it was something that Ahgases had been waiting for nearly three to four years.

“It’s something a lot of fans have been waiting for like, three, four years now I guess. We'll be working on something!”

Ahgases speculate Hard Carry season 3 as GOT7’s BamBam shares major information in his group activity tease

GOT7’s BamBam once again turned into Ahgases’ best friend by giving them a teaser of the group’s upcoming plans. The Thai rapper has been quite active recently in the entertainment industry. After releasing two albums, riBBon and B, he has been featured on several variety shows and makes sure to keep fans entertained.

BamBam previously gave Ahgases teasers for GOT7’s OT7 comeback, and this time, he has hinted at a new concept they can look forward to in 2023. Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, he shared that the group will release something that fans have been looking forward to for several years.

Ahgases began narrowing down on content released three or four years ago. They decided on Hard Carry, a reality series that began in 2016. Officially, the series was released in three seasons - 1, 2, and 2.5. It follows the seven members across a particular location where they have to clear missions.

chapter 0: with nati @ayeoliee istg if we’re getting hard carry 3 i would screammmmmmm like plsss im got7 deprived i need content !!! istg if we’re getting hard carry 3 i would screammmmmmm like plsss im got7 deprived i need content !!!

Moreover, in May last year, Twitter user @nabiindaeyo posted a conversation between GOT7 and a fan. The fan asked the singers if they were shooting Hard Carry 4, but the singers were all confused and questioned the fan if it should be Hard Carry 3. Although the tweet was only speculation, it has popped up on Ahgases’ timeline again, thanks to BamBam’s hint.

With past Hard Carry clips also taking over Twitter, check out how fans reacted to the tease by GOT7’s BamBam below:

Nabi 💚🔧👷🏾‍♀️(ia for some time) @nabiindaeyo Fan: are you shooting hard carey 4?

Got7: Isn't it Hard carry 3?? This time?? *Confused faces*



For people who don't even remember their own songs THEY REMEMBERED THE SEASON NUMBER EXACTLY???



THAT MEANS ONLY ONE THING. THEY RECENTLY FILMED HARD CARRY SEASON 3!!! THREEE!!! Fan: are you shooting hard carey 4?Got7: Isn't it Hard carry 3?? This time?? *Confused faces*For people who don't even remember their own songs THEY REMEMBERED THE SEASON NUMBER EXACTLY???THAT MEANS ONLY ONE THING. THEY RECENTLY FILMED HARD CARRY SEASON 3!!! THREEE!!!

mariyam @gotexoish bambam saying something big is coming soon for got7 and it might be anything like hard carry 3, a got7 documentary or ahgabong, i really hope it'll be hard carry or their new variety show bambam saying something big is coming soon for got7 and it might be anything like hard carry 3, a got7 documentary or ahgabong, i really hope it'll be hard carry or their new variety show https://t.co/o8uLtIbgvh

nyeongpeachyㅍㅅㅍ @igot7sexyaegyo now that i got a clear hint from BB that we'll be getting hard carry 3 this year



now that i got a clear hint from BB that we'll be getting hard carry 3 this yearhttps://t.co/dZ544kgjYz

shilohshilohshilohshilohie @king_cjw 𝚓𝚘𝚢𝚌𝚎 @cyjprint “I can’t let you guys know what it is, but okay, one thing – a big thing will come up this year. It’s smth new! It’s not just going to be an album. It’s not going to be a world tour or concert. It’s smth a lot of fans have been waiting for like, three, four years now I guess.” twitter.com/channelnewsasi… “I can’t let you guys know what it is, but okay, one thing – a big thing will come up this year. It’s smth new! It’s not just going to be an album. It’s not going to be a world tour or concert. It’s smth a lot of fans have been waiting for like, three, four years now I guess.” twitter.com/channelnewsasi… it's def hard carry 3 bc hard carry 2.5 was in 2019 twitter.com/cyjprint/statu… it's def hard carry 3 bc hard carry 2.5 was in 2019 twitter.com/cyjprint/statu…

the bearry chapter 🦋 @strawbearry313_ @loveyrintxt HARD CARRY 3??!!!? GSJSHDHD OMG ITS BEEN YEARS NA SINCE LAST 2018 pa ata HUHU @loveyrintxt HARD CARRY 3??!!!? GSJSHDHD OMG ITS BEEN YEARS NA SINCE LAST 2018 pa ata HUHU

Recent updates on GOT7

On the solo front, every GOT7 member is in the middle of their own things. JAYB and Jinyoung revealed their upcoming albums Seasonal Hiatus and Chapter: 0 WITH, respectively.

Meanwhile, as Jackson Wang turns up the heat with his many fan interactions on his MAGIC MAN World Tour, Yugyeom will be embarking on the FOLLOW THE MOMENT AOMG WORLD TOUR 2023 starting in March in Europe.

Mark Tuan recently released his collaboration with Arcadia Country Club, and Youngjae is busy hosting the MBC radio show Best Friend.

