HARIBO unveils new updated Starmix lineup: All you need to know

HARIBO has launched a new version of its popular Starmix gummies in the US. The updated pack includes fan-favorite fried eggs and heart-shaped gummies. HARIBO announced the new mix on April 16, saying it was made in response to fan requests.

The new HARIBO Starmix now comes with five different classic gummies, including the newly added fried egg and heart gummies. This revised pack is now available for purchase at major retailers across the US. The announcement did not mention any price change.

Fried Egg and Heart replace Twin Snakes and Happy Cherries gummies in HARIBO's new Starmix

HARIBO Starmix was introduced stateside in 2018. The gummies assortment pack included Goldbears, Twin Snakes, Happy Cherries, Gummi Rings, and Happy Cola gummies. However, fans in the US were demanding the globally popular double-layer foamy lemon-flavored Fried Egg and raspberry-flavored heart in the pack.

The label has now listened to the demand and unveiled a new Starmix featuring the two gummies. The new candy salad pack excluded Twin Snakes and Happy Cherries to make space for new treats. The press release included the statement of the company's brand manager for America, Sophia Lewis, which reads:

"We're constantly listening to our fans so we can deliver on what they want most, so we're thrilled to reveal this highly anticipated update to a classic HARIBO treat. We did extensive consumer research and concept testing, and the new items truly stood out, giving consumers unique textures, flavors and shapes all in one bag."

The statement continues,

"By bringing the double-layered Fried Egg and Heart to the U.S., our consumers will now have even more reasons to share HARIBO Starmix and that feeling of childlike happiness with family and friends."

The brand has listed the new pack on its website and describes the product in the following words:

"HARIBO Starmix provides moments of childlike happiness with its iconic mix of playful gummies in different shapes, colors, flavors, and textures where everyone can find a favorite piece."

Although the brand released a press release on April 16, a food Instagrammer @foodiewiththebeasts shared a post on March 21 after spotting them at Dollar Tree.

While many fans demanded double-layered foamy candies, those who miss Twin Snakes and Happy Cherries in the pack can still find them in individual packs on the candy aisles.

Other recent news about HARIBO

Apart from this updated release, the brand recently created buzz online when it shared a post hinting at a new treat in collaboration with BLACKPINK's Jennie. The candy label shared a post on March 27 on Instagram featuring its iconic Goldbear vibing on Jennie's latest music video like JENNIE. The fans have been speculating about new capybara-shaped gummies ever since.

Earlier, the brand introduced three limited-time Harry Potter gummy packs. These mixes are named after Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. These are still available for purchase. Interested Potterheads can grab them before they leave the store's shelves.

Apart from these offerings, candy lovers can also check out the brand's Easter offerings, like Sour Easter Grass, Goldbear Easter Egg, Happy Chicks, and Happy Hoppers to fill the basket.

