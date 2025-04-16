Easter is almost here, and the Easter treats remain one of the most anticipated parts of the celebration. Although some sweet treats like chocolate eggs, peanut butter bunnies, marshmallow delicacies, and jelly candies are the most common fits, there is always scope for more. Stores like Costco offer a wide variety of Easter celebration essentials under one roof.
The wholesale retail chain shelves are stacked with options from top confectionery labels as well as its in-house products. Snack lovers may also spot the local bakery's offerings for Easter at Costco. Even though everyone has their favorites to fill in the Easter baskets, curating a festive basket can be exhausting with so many options.
Before heading to the list, it is important to note that prices and availability of items may vary at different Costco locations. With that, here is a list of 5 Easter treats to grab at Costco and including the likes of a designer cookie bundle and Annie's organic bunny snack pack, among others.
Disclaimer: The list is based on the writer's opinion, and individual preferences may vary.
From cookie combos to candy assortments, here are five Easter treats to buy from Costco
1) Bakery Bling Easter Designer Cookie Bundle
This Easter treat is a mix of taste and festive fun. This bundle at Costco comes with a Bunny Treats box, which packs nine pre-decorated cookies with glittery sugar and edible Easter props. The real fun in this bundle is, however, the Easter Designer Cookie Kit.
The cookie kit comes with 8 egg-shaped, pre-baked vanilla sugar cookies. The pack also includes a filled icing bag, glittery sugar sprinkles, and a bunch of candy decorations, making it ideal for kids to design their own cookies. The online price at Costco for this kit is $49.99; however, at a store, the cost might differ.
2) Annie's Organic Bunny Snack Pack
This snack bundle adds a touch of sweetness to the Easter treat basket. The 36-count pack includes 18 packs of Cheddar Bunnies and 18 packs of Birthday Cake Bunny Grahams. These treats are USDA organic certified and contain no artificial flavors, synthetic colors, or high-fructose corn syrup.
These bunny-shaped treats are ideal for the Easter celebration. For online delivery, this pack costs $16.99; for the best price, one needs to visit a nearby store.
3) Mrs. Fields Happy Easter Cookie Combo
This Easter treat package includes cookies and brownies. The tin box contains 24 individually wrapped bite-sized cookies, 18 brownie bites, and 2 buttercream-frosted cookies. The box comes in a blue hue with a floral print reflecting the spring and Easter festivities. The price may vary at different locations; for reference, it costs $36.99 when ordering online.
4) Easter Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Chocolate-covered strawberries bring joy to any celebration. The Chocolate Covered Company brings Belgian chocolate-covered, Easter-themed strawberries. The pack features a dozen strawberries dipped in white and milk chocolate. These Easter treats are further drizzled with different colored icings. Bunny face, chicken face, and carrot embellishments complete this Easter pack.
5) Squishmallow Easter Basket
The last item in the list is not an Easter treat to fill in a basket, but a whole basket itself. Those who are short on time can grab this Squishmallow Easter Basket from Costco. The basket comprises an assortment of candies and includes
- Nerds Gummy Cluster Rainbow Candies
- Jelly Belly Chews Assorted Flavors
- Albanese 12 Flavor Mini Gummi Worms
- Peeps Marshmallow Bunnies
- Warheads Ooze Chewz Stick
- Dots Tropical
- Fruity Pebbles White-Coated Bunny
- M&M's Crunchy Cookie Chocolate Candies
- Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Egg
- Sour Patch Kids
At a Costco store, one can find this 28.07 oz basket for $39.99. One can also get this delivered home by paying for delivery.
Remember that Costco is not opening its doors on Easter, so it's better to plan an Easter run before this Sunday. In addition to the above items, one may find other interesting Easter treats in the bakery and snacks aisle of their nearby Costco store.
