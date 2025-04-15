Which grocery stores will be open on Easter 2025? Details explored

With Easter approaching on April 20, 2025, retailers are stocking their pantries for the family-friendly weekend. Those who celebrate usually opt for grocery shopping for the holiday favorite baskets, chocolate bunnies, and more, days before the holiday arrives.

Ad

Although most national grocery store chains such as Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's are open during this annual holiday break, some of them are closed. Others may operate only during holiday hours or with changes in their regular hours. If a person needs to make a last-minute trip to the grocery store, it might become a struggle if their neighborhood or favorite stores are closed for the holiday.

Ad

For the uninitiated, Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the full Moon that occurs on or after the spring equinox. The annual holiday is marked by families gathering for holiday meals, attending church services, and engaging in activities like an egg hunt and crafts.

So, let’s take a look at the grocery stores that will be open and closed, according to USA TODAY. Also, read on to know more about the stores that have changed their regular working hours for this Sunday, across the U.S.

Ad

Stores that are open on Easter Sunday

Walmart : It will be operating during its regular hours on Sunday.

: It will be operating during its regular hours on Sunday. Kroger : Most Kroger family stores will be open on April 20. The Kroger family of stores are Baker’s, Dillons, City Market, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Foods Co, Fry’s, Gerbes, King Soopers, Jay C Food Store, Kroger, Mariano’s, Pay-Less Super Markets, Metro Market, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ruler, Ralphs, Smith’s Food and Drug.

: Most Kroger family stores will be open on April 20. The Kroger family of stores are Baker’s, Dillons, City Market, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Foods Co, Fry’s, Gerbes, King Soopers, Jay C Food Store, Kroger, Mariano’s, Pay-Less Super Markets, Metro Market, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ruler, Ralphs, Smith’s Food and Drug. Whole Foods : Similarly, most Whole Foods stores will be operating during their regular schedule this Sunday. However, according to USA TODAY, they will close early at 6 pm local time, with a few exceptions.

: Similarly, most Whole Foods stores will be operating during their regular schedule this Sunday. However, according to USA TODAY, they will close early at 6 pm local time, with a few exceptions. Meijer : Meijer stores will also be open from 6 am to midnight on this coming Sunday.

: Meijer stores will also be open from 6 am to midnight on this coming Sunday. Food Lion : Food Lion stores will allow their customers to purchase goods during their normal business hours on the holiday.

: Food Lion stores will allow their customers to purchase goods during their normal business hours on the holiday. Trader Joe's : America’s neighborhood grocery store, Trader Joe's, will also be open during normal hours on April 20.

: America’s neighborhood grocery store, Trader Joe's, will also be open during normal hours on April 20. Alberton's : Most of Albertson's banner stores will be operating this Easter Sunday. According to the same publication, the company confirmed that stores including Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, ACME, Vons and Tom Thumb will be open.

: Most of Albertson's banner stores will be operating this Easter Sunday. According to the same publication, the company confirmed that stores including Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, ACME, Vons and Tom Thumb will be open. Lidl : Lidl stores will also serve customers during regular hours on the holiday.

: Lidl stores will also serve customers during regular hours on the holiday. Harris Teeter : On Sunday, Harris Teeter stores will be operating during regular hours.

: On Sunday, Harris Teeter stores will be operating during regular hours. Wegman : Wegman's stores will be open during regular hours on April 20.

: Wegman's stores will be open during regular hours on April 20. Harveys : Harveys will be operating during regular hours on this Sunday.

: Harveys will be operating during regular hours on this Sunday. Winn-Dixie: Winn-Dixie stores will allow their customers to do the last-minute Easter shopping during their regular hours.

Ad

Ad

Grocery stores that are closed on Easter Sunday

The following stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Costco : Costco warehouses will not be operating on the holiday across the country.

: Costco warehouses will not be operating on the holiday across the country. Aldi : Aldi stores will also be closed.

: Aldi stores will also be closed. Publix : Publix stores will not be operating on Easter.

: Publix stores will not be operating on Easter. Sam's Club: Sam's Club warehouses will be closed on the coming Sunday.

Notably, this holiday might have an impact on the shopping hours of these stores. So, it is best to check with these stores and confirm if they have reduced their working hours or are operating on different schedule.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More