Harry Belafonte net worth: Fortune explored as Calypso legend dies aged 96

Popular singer and actor Harry Belafonte passed away on April 25, 2023, at the age of 96. His spokesman revealed that Belafonte died of congestive heart failure. As soon as people heard the news of his death, they took to social media to express their grief. Journalist Ed Gordon also posted a picture of Belafonte on Facebook and wrote that the actor was "iconic."

The journalist added that he had the pleasure of interviewing Belafonte and said that it was for his book Conversations in Black. He noted the actor was more than an entertainer and couldn't have been contained by a single moniker. Gordon also said that Belafonte gave "dignity" to everything he did.

The journalist continued:

"His trailblazing career and his life-long activism shone brightly for decades and made people of color feel proud. RIP,Mister B and thank you for all you did."

Another journalist, Christiane Amanpour, also paid tribute to Belfonte by sharing a picture where Harry was kissing her hand. She wrote:

"May Harry Belafonte, the lionhearted civil rights hero, rest in peace. He inspired generations around the whole world in the struggle for non-violent resistance justice and change. We need his example now more than ever."

The actor who has acted in films like Beetlejuice and Carmen Jones, had a net worth of around $30 million.

Harry Belafonte was a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

Harry Belafonte earned a lot from her career in the entertainment industry (Image via Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Harry Belafonte gained recognition over the years as a flawless singer and actor. This contributed to his earnings throughout his successful career and according to CelebrityNetWorth, his net worth was estimated to be around $30 million.

Harry was a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and supported many humanitarian causes around the world. He was involved in different campaigns to increase awareness of problems like child poverty and HIV/AIDS. Belafonte collaborated with Maurice Neme and established a private community called Belnem on the Caribbean island of Bonaire.

He released around 30 albums in his musical career alongside eight live albums and three compilation albums. His debut album, Mark Twain and Other Folk Favorites was released in 1954. He continued to release more albums like Belafonte, Calypso, An Evening with Belafonte, Belafonte Sings of the Caribbean, and more.

Harry's album, My Lord What A Mornin' reached 34th position on the US Billboard 200. His last album was released in 1997, and was titled An Evening with Harry Belafonte and Friends. It featured 13 singles.

Belafonte also collaborated with several other musicians and released albums throughout his career. These included Porgy and Bess, An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba, An Evening with Belafonte/Mouskouri, Harry & Lena, and For the Love of Life. He was also popular for his singles like Gomen Nasai, Island in the Sun, The Marching Saints, A Strange Song, By the Time I Get to Phoenix, and more.

Harry has featured in several films like Bright Road, Island in the Sun, The Angel Levine, Uptown Saturday Night, The Player, Kansas City, and Bobby, among others. He even appeared on TV shows like Sugar Hill Times, The Tonight Show, The Flip Wilson Show, Tanner on Tanner, When the Leeves Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts, and others.

Belafonte is survived by his wife Pamela Frank and his four children – Adrienne, Shari, Gina, and David.

