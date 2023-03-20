How much is Adam Sandler worth? Fortune explored as actor receives Mark Twain Award for lifetime in comedy

American comedian Adam Sandler received the Mark Twain Award for Humor in a ceremony held at the Kennedy Center in Washington on March 19, 2023.

Surrounded by former co-stars and other comics, the 56-year-old star received the award. These celebrities included Drew Barrymore, Dana Carvey, Conan O’Brien, Rob Schneider, Ben Stiller, Judd Apatow, Steve Buscemi, Jennifer Aniston, Luis Guzmán, Chris Rock, and David Spade.

According to the Associated Press, as he spoke on the Kennedy Center red carpet, comedian Dana Carvey said:

"Who has lasted this long and stayed this beloved? Nobody keeps this up for this long."

Adam Sandler rose to fame while performing as a cast member on Saturday Night Live for five years. The actor, who has a flourishing career in the film and entertainment industry, is worth $440 million.

Apart from acting, Adam Sandler has also directed and produced multiple films since 1989

Born on September 9, 1966, Adam Sandler is a native of Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in 1988 but began acting professionally before exiting the school.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sandler's net worth is estimated to be $440 million.

He made guest appearances on the MTV game show Remote Control and on The Cosby Show before finishing school. After his graduation, he began acting in films like Going Overboard (1989).

Saturday Night Live Weekend Update anchor Dennis Miller suggested that Sandler be hired as a writer for the show in 1990. In 1991, he joined the show as a cast member and soon became one of their full-fledged cast member, helping him shoot to fame.

In the show's off-season, Sandler appeared in films like Coneheads (1993) and Airheads (1994). The following year, he starred in Billy Madison, which earned $26 million after being made on a budget of $10 million.

Adam and fellow cast member Chris Farley were both dismissed from SNL in 1995. While it was an unanticipated and unclear move, it did help Farley and Sandler to pursue full-time movie careers.

Sandler has appeared in several classic comedies. These include Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, Little Nicky, 50 First Dates, The Wedding Singer, Big Daddy, The Longest Yard, and Mr. Deeds.

Aside from acting, he also produced and wrote films like Eight Crazy Nights, Jack and Jill, Hotel Transylvania 2, The Week Of, and Hubie Halloween, among others. However, that wasn't all as Sandler directed several films that he didn't appear in. This included a series for companions Rob Schneider, David Spade, and Nick Swardson through his Happy Madison Production company.

Co-stars and friends praise Sandler for his commitment to work

During the Kennedy Center ceremony, actor Luis Guzman praised Sandler for his "total commitment" to his work. Meanwhile, actor Steve Buscemis said that Sandler took his comedy "very seriously," and added that he has a great laugh at everything he does with the 56-year-old actor.

Adam Sandler's Blended co-star, Drew Barrymore, spoke about how she cherished her friendship with the actor. She said that people who know him don't get a "different person on a different day," and noted that he is "absolutely Adam."

Barrymore added that Sandler has had the same people as his co-workers, co-stars, and friends over the last four decades. She stated that this says a lot about someone to have such "sustaining friendships."

Sandler will next star in Murder Mystery 2, Leo, Spaceman, You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!, and Untitled Adam Sandler/Safdie Brothers Project.

