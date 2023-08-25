“Has a nice ring to it”: Donald Trump’s inmate number sparks hilarious reactions online amid election charges

On August 24, former US president Donald Trump was taken into custody in a Georgia jail on suspicion of conspiracy and racketeering after he allegedly attempted to rig the 2020 election results in the state's southern region.

According to papers released by the sheriff's office, the 77-year-old Trump was booked in Atlanta's Fulton County Jail on 13 charges during a quick session that lasted less than 30 minutes.

His recent mug shot was made public on Thursday night. In the mug shot, an expressionless Donald Trump glared at the camera. His inmate number was P01135809, according to documents from the Fulton County Jail.

The moment the picture was formally posted on various social media sites, it went viral. Internet users reacted to the image on those platforms, particularly X (formerly known as Twitter).

They visited the comment section of the post from Palmer Report and left humorous comments. X user @jklfromheaven joked and said the inmate number has "a nice ring to it."

Former US President Donald Trump made history on Thursday when he was detained in the Fulton County jail. Following his arrest, he was taken into custody and was photographed by jail officials. This was the first time a former US president's mugshot had been taken.

In this image, Trump glares intently into the camera as he stands in front of a dull gray background. He has straight shoulders and a head angled slightly in the camera's direction. He wore a blue suit, a white shirt, and a red tie. Above his right shoulder, the sheriff's logo has been digitally placed.

Trump's arrest was related to his alleged attempts to influence the results of the 2020 election, which he ultimately lost to the Democrat, Joe Biden.

According to CNN's Anderson Cooper:

"The former president of the United States has an inmate number."

When the mug shot photo was released on different social media platforms, like X, people flocked to the posts uploaded by X account users, such as the Palmer Report. They flooded the comment box with amusing remarks.

Details about Donald Trump's arrest

Around 7:30 p.m. ET, the former president showed up at the Fulton County jail. He was arrested and jailed on more than a dozen crimes. According to inmate records, he was 215 pounds, 6 feet 3 inches tall, and had blue eyes and blond hair. Furthermore, his inmate ID was P01135809.

As per CNN, he has been freed on bond after being processed for booking at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta. He stayed at the prison for around 20 minutes. Trump was allowed to leave custody after agreeing to a USD 200,000 bond and other terms of his release that his attorneys had previously negotiated.

Since April 2023, the billionaire has been charged with four criminal indictments. These set the stage for an unparalleled year of drama as he balances many court appearances and a new White House bid.