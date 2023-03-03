"Have they lost it?": Chanel Classic Flap price increase leaves internet outraged

French luxury brand Chanel has once again surged the price of its classic flap bags, leaving fans in shock. Earlier, there was an increase in luxury items in 2022, and now, seven months later, the prices have increased again.

Needless to say, netizens who are big fans of luxury goods have taken to social media to share their opinions and frustration about the increase. While some wonder if the brand has "lost it," others said that the bags aren't worth the price they are being sold at.

#1 Bey enthusiast 🪩 @CraveMePlz 10K for a plain classic flap. Have they lost it? Not Chanel upping the prices AGAIN10K for a plain classic flap. Have they lost it? Not Chanel upping the prices AGAIN 💀 10K for a plain classic flap. Have they lost it? 😭

The increase in their bag prices came a week after the French luxury brand dropped its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. However, the news might be disheartening for fans of these designer bags and the French luxury brand.

The price hike was officially announced on Thursday, March 2, 2023, and can be seen on the official website of Chanel. Recently, there has been a 17% in the prices of Chanel classic small flap bags. Meanwhile, the price of the classic medium flap bag has increased by 16%.

Netizens claim the Chanel classic flap bags aren't worth their cost after the price hike

Several social media users pointed out that the increase in price for the classic flap bags is unfair.

Meanwhile, others wondered if the French luxury brand was trying to make their classic flap bag their version of the Birkin. For the uninitiated Hermés' Birkin bags are luxury items made with high-quality materials and are known to be a symbol of wealth.

Some others even claimed that the bags aren't worth the price they will be sold at after the hike.

AveriB... @averib_ @briahdelgad0 They are losing it. Forreal! & they’re possibly going up again the end of this year. @briahdelgad0 They are losing it. Forreal! & they’re possibly going up again the end of this year.

⋆ @stargirlfiles A Chanel classic flap is now $10,200 and a small classic flap is now $9,600. A Chanel classic flap is now $10,200 and a small classic flap is now $9,600.

Kay @KaylarWill Chanel said the classic flap is our birkin & if you don’t like it leave. Chanel said the classic flap is our birkin & if you don’t like it leave. 💀

Sabria💎 @BridoitBetter So Chanel had another price increase and the classic flap starts at 10k now lmaoooo the bags aren’t handmade, they don’t use the best quality leather anymore ..the hardware is not real gold .. the bags literally aren’t worth the money atp So Chanel had another price increase and the classic flap starts at 10k now lmaoooo the bags aren’t handmade, they don’t use the best quality leather anymore ..the hardware is not real gold .. the bags literally aren’t worth the money atp

Taalib @Taaalib Chanel really don’t want y’all buying their products. Nobody doing this many price increases Chanel really don’t want y’all buying their products. Nobody doing this many price increases

Lira Mercer @Lira_Galore_ Bc why Chanel keep increasing the price Bc why Chanel keep increasing the price 😑

Her. @Poisonnnnn__ My Chanel lady texted and said you wanna buy bag today, the price go up tomorrow.



Me: How much?



Her: $1000 more My Chanel lady texted and said you wanna buy bag today, the price go up tomorrow. Me: How much?Her: $1000 more

A. Diva, ESQ @MsWitts The Chanel price increase is an absolute joke. In 2020, a medium flap bag was $6,500. Effective today, it’s $10,200. This is particularly absurd in light of recent criticisms that the quality has actually declined. The Chanel price increase is an absolute joke. In 2020, a medium flap bag was $6,500. Effective today, it’s $10,200. This is particularly absurd in light of recent criticisms that the quality has actually declined.

SL @Sakeenahl2 The Chanel price increase is really crazy The Chanel price increase is really crazy 😹

How much did the Chanel classic flap bag cost earlier?

The price was raised on March 2, 2023, and before that, the price of the classic small flap bag was $8200 in the US. However, the price was increased by $1400, which makes the price of this bag $9600.

Price of small flap bag (Image via snip from chanel.com)

On the other hand, the price of the classic medium flap bag was $8800 in the US and after its increase by $1400, it now costs $10,200. Moreover, the price of a Classic jumbo bag was earlier $9500 and now it is worth $11,000.

This is not the first time that there has been an increase in the price of French luxury brand bags. In 2022, there was a surge of 9% and now after seven months after that, the prices have surged by 16-17%.

Additionally, there have been some reports that claim that the price of the bag hasn't increased in Europe and is comparatively cheaper than in the US.

The luxury brand was recently in the news as they announced that Whitney Peak is the new face of Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle.

Poll : 0 votes