How to authenticate a Hermès Birkin bag? Sarah Jessica Parker reveals she carried a fake in SATC

Sarah Jessica Parker just made the shocking revelation that she was carrying a fake Hermès Birkin bag in one of the episodes of Sex and The City (SATC). In a Life in Looks interview with Vogue on Wednesday, 23 February 2022, Sarah opened up about an amusing incident surrounding her iconic character Carrie Bradshaw on SATC.

Recently spotted on And Just Like That, the star has proven that her character's fashion sense is nothing if not brave and she pointed that out talking to Vogue. The actress shared,

"'Carrie was a much more courageous dresser than I am. [She has a] much more fevered relationship with fashion, much more indulgent. I am kind of much more of an observer most of the time, and then occasionally I get to dip in and participate. I wouldn't have been so brave, I wouldn't have shown so much. That's not a judgment, it's just different."

The star went on to talk about one of the looks from the episode of Sex and the City from 2002. She revealed that the bright blue Hermès bag that she was sporting confidently was a fake which costume designer Patricia Field got made especially for the show. She shared,

"That is not a real Hermès bag, just so you know. Pat, like, had a person. And she was like, 'Do you want one? I could get you one.' No, I don't really, I don't need one. But this isn't real."

She continued to talk about the bag, saying that the big birkin's purpose was to hide her pregnant belly, which the faux bag failed to achieve.

Sarah Jessica Parker noted that during filming of the scene, she was pregnant with her son, and she wore an oversized green couture tube-dress to hide the belly, as well as carried a Birkin bag that was there to help with the task.

The actress jokingly said,

"That bag had one job to do, and did it very poorly. Maybe if it was a real Hèrmes bag, it would’ve done a better job!"

How to spot a real Hermès Birkin bag

Hermès Birkin bags have always offered exquisite handbags that have, over time, become a wardrobe essential. Birkins have an exclusive status that doubles as an investment because of their reselling value. These handbags exude timelessness and exclusivity.

However, these are also the most counterfieted bags on the market, so to avoid enabling black market activity and the heartache of buying a fake, here are the things that can prove the authenticity of the bag.

1) High-quality leather material

One of the most accessible things to note in a real Hermès Birkin bag is the quality of leather, Hermès only uses the finest leather which feels different from the dupes. The leather neither smells nor does it feel puffy and the bags shouldn't look painted or coated since the leather used for the label's handbags is always dyed.

The bags are typically lined with Chèvre goatskin leather and the colors are always unique, which come from Hermès color chart and are very difficult to replicate.

2) The Hermès logo

Hermes original logo v/s the fake (Image via Sportskeeda)

A real Birkin bag sports a high-quality Hermès logo which appears beneath the front flap of the bag. The logo spells Hermès Paris and below it, Made in France written all aligned perfectly. You can double check the accent of the Hermès, making sure that it is "è" instead of "e". The logo is most embossed in gold or silver colored imprints that match the hardware of the bag. The label never attaches a nameplate tag of metal onto the bags, which is a common mistake in duped versions.

3) Metallic Hardware

Authentic Birkin bags are fitted with metal accents and hardware which feature one of the two finishes either palladium or gold plated. The use of precious metals insures that the metal in the bag is authentic and will not tarnish. The studs on the bag are designed to protect the leather from various surfaces, and studs are always matched with the hardware on the bag. Hardware usually includes locks and keys.

