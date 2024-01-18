"Have mercy Kim Taehyung": ARMYs drool over BTS' V's exposed abs from Harper's Bazaar Korea photoshoot's unseen image

A recent photo of BTS' V flaunting his abs has sent his fans into a frenzy. Even after a week since the release of his Harper's Bazaar Korea photoshoot, ARMYs are still bedazzled by V's alleged anime-inspired visuals. While most of the initially released photos featured him wearing a jacket, with his chest and midriff exposed, a surprise awaited fans.

Just when they believed they had seen all the collaboration photos, an unseen picture emerged, shaking their world. This previously unreleased photo revealed the BTS star's front profile, with his midsection even more exposed than in any of the prior pictures, offering a clear view of his well-defined six-pack abs.

Fans, who hadn't witnessed this level of exposure in his earlier photoshoots, were astonished, and most were in awe of V's dedicated workout routine over the past few months.

Although expecting him to gain some lean muscle mass, fans were taken aback by the revelation of a complete six-pack. Comments flooded in, with expressions like "have mercy," reflecting their disbelief and admiration.

"You've left us speechless": BTS' Taehyung's six-pack abs have fans in disbelief

The anticipation for the collaboration between BTS' V and Harper's Bazaar Korea started building on January 10, 2024. The theme of the entire photoshoot was centered around the "Year of the Blue Dragon," featured in the February 2024 issue. This thematic choice explained V's silvery blue hair in all the photos. Even though he wore blue-colored wigs, the aesthetic was a perfect fit for the BTS star, who impressed fans with his visuals and the overall concept.

Fans joyfully noted that V's look seemed inspired by anime, and he appeared akin to a fictional anime character. However, what caught many by surprise, was V being shirtless in most of these pictures, continuing the trend set by his previous photoshoots.

On January 18, 2024, another shirtless photo was unveiled, leaving ARMYs astonished. A member of the Harper's Bazaar Korea advertising team reportedly shared two additional unseen pictures from the album's official edition, showcasing V's well-defined abs from the front view. In a familiar photo, wearing a red and black shirt and silver-blue hair, his entire six-pack was prominently visible.

Initially, some fans speculated whether the image was edited, but upon closer inspection of other pictures, the consistent lighting angles confirmed the authenticity of V's sculpted abs. Fans were well aware of the BTS member's dedication to his fitness routine in the months leading up to his military enlistment in December 2023, and they believe these visible results are evidently the result of his hard work.

Thus, "Taehyung's abs" quickly became a trending topic on Twitter, dominating conversations among ARMYs online.

Meanwhile, pre-orders for this issue began a few days ago, and it quickly became a best-seller across major e-commerce platforms, selling out all available cover editions. A fashion film of this particular shoot is scheduled for release on January 22, 2024, while a behind-the-scenes film is expected on January 26. Fans eagerly await these releases to uncover the hidden moments from this unique photoshoot.