"HAVE MERCY ON ME JUNGKOOK": Fans go berserk over the Seven singer's latest TikTok update

On September 28, 2023, Jungkook updated fans with his latest TikTok video, which he uploaded on BTS's official account. In the video, he flaunted his abs while looking stunning in a white suit, giving a short teaser for his upcoming music video 3D.

The Seven singer is all set to release his second solo digital single 3D tomorrow, and the recent TikTok post has heightened anticipation among fans who are eagerly excited to see what he's going to present in the upcoming music video.

Many fans are also speculating that they will get to see the shirtless idol in the upcoming music video, creating a chaotic atmosphere among the fans. After watching the latest TikTok video from the Seven singer, many fans took to social media to express themselves, with one user stating that he should show them some mercy.

"JUNGKOOK IS INSANE OHMYGOD": Fans can't get enough of Seven singer's latest TikTok post

As the Euphoria singer updated fans with his latest TikTok video, fans couldn't contain their excitement watching the idol shirtless under the sun.

The idol was seen wearing a white suit from head to toe with nothing underneath his blazer, and he sported an exposed forehead hairstyle. He covered the upper portion of his body with Hardwear chains, complementing his look with white shoes while flaunting his piercings.

The Seven singer was initially seen in the TikTok video hiding under his blazer to escape the escape summer heat. He then shook his blazer while wearing an adorable expression in reaction to the weather. Subsequently, the Euphoria singer started grooving to the music playing in the background and sang in front of a cameraperson who recorded his every move.

Earlier, the Seven singer teased fans with three other TikTok videos, giving a glimpse of what his upcoming music video might look like and sending fans into a frenzy.

Check out how fans are reacting to the latest TikTok video uploaded by Jungkook.

In the other two videos, Jungkook was seen carrying an axe, indicating a bolder and more daring look for his music video. In the remaining TikTok video, Jungkook was shown playing and having an interesting conversation with Jack Harlow about his upcoming music video 3D.

Needless to say, fans are over the moon after seeing Jungkook's new shirtless look while he passionately sings. They are eagerly anticipating his new concept for 3D.

It has been mentioned that fans will get to see a more mature side of the Euphoria singer in the upcoming music video, and watching him shirtless has stirred various emotions among fans. Many of them have stated that if this is the mature side of Jungkook, they won't be able to handle his second digital single.

According to Big Hit Entertainment, the agency has provided information about Jungkook's upcoming single, 3D.

Jung Kook’s second solo single, “3D (feat. Jack Harlow),” is a Pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions.

Get ready to meet an even more mature side of Jung Kook following “Seven (feat. Latto)”. Jack Harlow has featured in this track, bringing his unique rap style and adding zest to the song.

Please look forward to the release of “3D (feat. Jack Harlow)” and Jung Kook’s upcoming single.

The Seven singer is scheduled to release his solo digital single 3D on September 29, 2023.