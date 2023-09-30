"Have you seen a man like him?": BTS' RM wows fans with his visuals in newly released GQ JAPAN pictures

BTS' RM made a striking appearance in GQ JAPAN magazine, captivating fans and fashion enthusiasts with his unique and aesthetic style. The South Korean idol, known for his intellectual depth and fashion-forward sensibilities, displayed his versatility by showcasing exquisite ensembles from Bottega Veneta.

As the esteemed brand ambassador for the brand, RM had the exclusive opportunity to don the brand's creations from head to toe. His current short hairstyle added a refreshing twist to his aesthetic, earning admiration from fans.

This collaboration between RM and the luxury brand brought together two influential entities, offering fans a visual treat. Both RM and Bottega Veneta took to social media to announce this collaboration, leaving fans excited.

"Always the cutes" - Fans react as BTS leader RM features in GQ JAPAN

The images unveiled by GQ Japan showcased RM's fashion sense. In two of the shots, the Bottega Veneta ambassador donned an oversized bright pink blazer, which he paired with a white T-shirt. Completing the look, he wore a brownish-maroon trenchcoat and distinctive white flat sandals. The backdrop featured RM walking along a wooden bridge by a river, infusing a sense of serenity and uniqueness into the photographs.

Another photograph captured the Indigo star wearing a lighter pink blazer with textured detailing, accentuating his side profile. The shot's aesthetic appeal was undeniable as RM radiated confidence and style in a subtle way. RM also revisited a classic checkered khaki-colored blazer suit, a look that had previously garnered admiration from fans.

The teaser video accompanying the pictures was shot in a vintage style. The grainy and blurred frames appeared as if they were captured with an antique camera, transporting viewers to a bygone era. This stylistic choice added depth and character to the visual narrative, enhancing the overall impact of RM's collaboration with Bottega Veneta and GQ.

Several fans took to social media to react to their favorite leader's new looks.

RM expresses his love towards fellow BTS members

In addition to the stunning visuals, the interview conducted by GQ JAPAN delved into RM's thoughts on BTS, the global phenomenon that has captured hearts worldwide. When asked about what BTS means to him now, especially in light of the group's 10th-anniversary celebration earlier in June, RM responded:

"BTS is my all/everything in my twenties. It should be the most important line in my resume of my life/of the person Kim Namjoon. It’ll continue to be and I want to continue doing it. I have a irreplaceable/precious and a unique bond with the members as they’re my precious family and best friends, but at the same time they’re my colleagues and team members. I think the closest word is “love”. I love all of my members deeply."

In this thoughtful response, RM not only conveyed his love for the group but also spoke about his dedication to the unique journey they have undertaken together. From humble beginnings to global stardom, the K-pop group continues to inspire fans and is a testament to the enduring power of music and friendship.

As RM continues to shine as both an artist and a fashion icon, his collaboration with Bottega Veneta serves as a reminder of his many talents and loyalty towards his group and its members. With each of his endeavors, RM continues to capture the hearts of fans, leaving an indelible mark on the worlds of music and fashion.