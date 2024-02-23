"Having to sell a kidney to purchase a ticket": Pearl Jam ticket prices for 'Dark Matter' World Tour outrage fans

Iconic American rock band Pearl Jam is preparing to take the world by storm with their Dark Matter World Tour, following the release of their twelfth studio album Dark Matter on April 19. The band will kick off their tour in Vancouver in May and wrap up in Sydney in November, making pit stops all through America, Europe and Australia.

On February 23, excited fans rushed to purchase tickets to see their favorite band live but were floored by the cost of the tickets. Frustrated fans took to social media to complain about the excessive price, with one user hyperbolically venting about:

"Having to sell a kidney to purchase a ticket."

Pearl Jam fans complain about concert ticket prices

Netizens outraged by Pearl Jam's concert ticket prices

As tickets for Pearl Jam's Dark Matter World Tour went on sale, ecstatic fans queued up to buy tickets to support their favourite band and hear them perform their beloved songs while promoting their new album.

But the excitement was soon overshadowed by the tickets' price, which many fans felt was too steep for their taste, taking to social media to vent about the "outrageous" ticket prices. Here are some of their reactions on X:

Pearl Jam's Dark Matter World Tour to kick off in Vancouver in May

According to American Song Writer, Pearl Jam will kick off their world tour at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on May 4, mere weeks after the release of their twelfth studio album Dark Matter. The rock band's last world tour, The Gigaton Tour, ran from May 2022 to September 2023.

Dark Matter World Tour is slated to travel throughout America, Europe and Australia in the summer and fall. Tickets went on sale at StubHub in the US and international fans can purchase their tickets through Viagogo.

The tour's setlist hasn't been announced yet, but the band is expected to play their hit songs like Black, Evenflow and Jeremy. The concert's opening acts include The Pixies, Deep Sea Diver, Richard Ashcroft, and The Murder Capital.

According to Space.com, Pearl Jam's newest album drew inspiration from the cosmos, rightfully titled Dark Matter. With 12 songs in the tracklist, the album's eponymous first single was released on February 13.

Lead singer Eddie Vedder, who played the song for the first time on January 31 at the Troubadour Club in West Hollywood, called the new album their best work. Produced by Andrew Watt, Dark Matter was recorded in Shangri-La Studios in Malibu over three weeks in 2023.

Speaking to Classic Rock in January, guitarist Mike McCready claimed the album was "a lot heavier" than expected, saying producer Watt "caught the lightning in a bottle."

"There’s the melody and energy of the first couple of records. Andrew [Watt] pushed us to play as hard and melodic and thoughtful as we’ve done in a long time. I feel like Matt Cameron’s drumming has elements of what he did in Soundgarden. For better or worse, you’re gonna hear a lot more lead guitar from me, stuff I haven’t done in a long time… Usually the first or second takes are best."

Amid their tour, Pearl Jam will also headline the 2024 BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, California in May, making their debut appearance at the festival.