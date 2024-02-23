WATCH: Taylor Swift points at Travis Kelce while singing 'that's my man' as Chiefs TE attends Eras Tour's Sydney show

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have yet again won over every fan's heart. This time in Sydney.

After winning his third Super Bowl title, Travis Kelce flew to Australia to support his girlfriend at her show in Sydney. Kelce previously attended a show in Argentina, after which he got busy with the weekly Chiefs games for the 2023 NFL season.

With the offseason here, Swifties and Chiefs fans were certainly hoping for more appearances together.

Following an adorable zoo date, Kelce was seen at Swift's concert.

Amid all these, many seemed to notice a slight modification in Swift's routine.

While performing at the Accor Stadium, Swift apparently pointed to where Kelce was, sing the lyrics "that's my man" from her song Willow.

Naturally, fans were enamored by the short clip, constantly cheering on the singer and star TE on social media.

Kelce, wearing a blue T-shirt and shorts, was also captured arriving at the concert and interacting with fans.

The couple also attended a zoo a day before the concert. The pair kept their date simple, walking around as they held hands. In more clips, they were seen clicking photos and feeding the animals.

Kelce flew to Sydney shortly after the couple were seen together at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Not only did Kelce win the Super Bowl, he also enjoyed the after party with Swift and his teammates.