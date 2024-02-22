WATCH: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy romantic zoo date in Australia

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce touched down in Australia yesterday just a few days ahead of Taylor Swift's next leg of "The Eras Tour" in Sydney. Just a few hours after Kelce arrived, he and Swift enjoyed a visit to the Sydney Zoo.

The Australian news agencies have had helicopters flying over the airport and throughout the city, hoping to get a glimpse of the couple. There is a video of Swift and Kelce walking through the zoo holding hands and enjoying the beautiful day.

In other videos, the couple can be seen feeding and petting kangaroos. Taylor Swift visited the Sydney Zoo the day before Kelce arrived, she was seen taking photos of the different animals in the exhibits.

Taylor Swift will now kick off the next leg of her tour on Friday evening at Accor Stadium in Sydney, where she will be for the next four nights.

Travis Kelce celebrates Super Bowl win with trip to Sydney

Travis Kelce won his third Super Bowl in five seasons and while he has plenty of downtime, he is using most of it to travel. Earlier in the week, three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce was playing golf at Wynn Las Vegas. He then jetted off for a short stop in Los Angeles where he was spotted enjoying dinner at Nobu Malibu.

It was then that he took a flight to Hawaii and spent Tuesday night. Early the next morning he flew to Syndey, Australia en route to Taylor Swift ahead of Friday night's concert.

Kelce hinted during the season that he may join Taylor Swift at some of her shows overseas throughout the NFL offseason. Australian news stations were flabbergasted by his arrival as they had 'breaking news' coverage when his plane touched down on Thursday morning.

This will be the first time that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has had an opportunity to join Swift on tour. During Kansas City's bye week in November, he took a short trip to Argentina and saw her perform one show.