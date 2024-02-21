Travis Kelce heads to Sydney for Taylor Swift's Accor Stadium Eras Tour show: Report

Taylor Swift jetted off to Australia shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII. Now, it appears that Travis Kelce is on his way down under as well. The Chiefs tight end had been in Las Vegas golfing earlier in the week alongside his brother Jason Kelce.

He then reportedly flew to Los Angeles on Tuesday where, according to TMZ he had dinner and then took another flight to Hawaii. The report also said that Kelce stayed in Hawaii for the night and then boarded the private plane early Wednesday morning en route to Sydney, Australia.

Taylor Swift is set to play four shows in Sydney, Australia beginning on Friday. While there is rain in the forecast, the record-setting "The Eras Tour" is still on schedule through Monday. Taylor Swift will then head to Singapore for a slate of shows before she gets a tour hiatus in mid-March.

Swift has spent the last few days in Australia in between her three shows in Melbourne and the start of the shows in Sydney. She even gave a nod to Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, when she was spotted wearing a Super Bowl champions hat when she was at the airport last weekend.

Travis Kelce addressed parade shooting ahead of latest podcast

Travis and Jason Kelce had already prepared an episode of their "New Heights" podcast for this week. However, after the tragic shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade that led to the death of a Kansas City radio DJ and mother of two and injured over 20 more, they made a brief statement on social media.

In a video posted to X, Jason and Travis Kelce sent their condolences and best wishes to the fans involved.

"We have a pre-recorded episode for you guys coming up on Wednesday, but after the tragic events of the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn't feel right without you guys hearing from us first... Chiefs Kingdom we love you guys, we're with you guys and we'll see you guys soon."- Travis Kelce

The Kelce brothers also asked fans to donate to the United Way Kansas City fund that has been set up to help victims. They also said that they plan to help in other ways as well but, didn't elaborate as to what that would mean.