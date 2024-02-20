Spotted: Taylor Swift rocks Chiefs, Travis Kelce accessories while in Australia for Eras Tour

Everyone who knows Taylor Swift closely monitored if she will make it in time for Super Bowl 58. Time constraints prompted her to fly from Tokyo, Japan, to the United States immediately after her Eras Tour stop. She made it aboard a private jet nicknamed “The Football Era.”

But after cheering for boyfriend Travis Kelce, who won his third Super Bowl title after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, Swift had to make another mad dash that didn’t get much media fanfare.

She must fly to Melbourne, Australia, with some days to spare to continue her Eras Tour. But as TMZ Sports first reported, she landed in The Land Down Under wearing the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 58 champions cap.

With an average of 123.4 million viewers witnessing the sporting spectacle, Kelce and the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime 25-22. Patrick Mahomes completed a three-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman Jr., making them the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift isn’t new to massive crowds. However, the audience that attended the first night of her Eras’ Melbourne leg swelled to 96,000 people, her biggest audience to date. Over 288,000 fans witnessed her perform over three days.

After Melbourne, Swift will make a shorter trip to Sydney for the next stop of her critically acclaimed show, which earned her the Concert Tour of the Year Award from the 49th People’s Choice Awards on February 18.

The movie version of the Eras Tour is among the nominees for Movie of the Year, but the distinction went to Barbie.

Taylor Swift has been Travis Kelce’s lucky charm this season

What started as an invitation from Kelce to Swift to watch him play blossomed into a romantic relationship that he admitted in a November 2023 Wall Street Journal feature article. But with athletes getting inspired to perform better when their loved ones are watching, Travis Kelce is no different every time Taylor Swift is in attendance.

According to USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza, when Swift watches, the Chiefs went 10-3, including their Super Bowl 58 victory. Kelce averaged 79.9 yards per game and 11.7 yards per catch when his girlfriend was in the stadium.

Conversely, Kelce averaged 50 yards per game and 8.2 yards per catch when Taylor Swift wasn’t around. However, the Kansas City Chiefs still had a 4-2 winning record in those games.

Swift did not miss any of Kelce’s playoff games last season. Despite freezing conditions, she was there at Arrowhead Stadium, Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium, and Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium.