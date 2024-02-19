Jason and Travis Kelce address ‘deeply tragic’ Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting before releasing podcast’s new episode

Travis Kelce recently won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, during the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, a mass shooting occurred in which one person died, and more than 20 people were left injured.

Ahead of the weekly episode of their podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce addressed the shooting that took place at the Super Bowl parade. The Kelce brothers showed support for the victims and told their fans that the podcast, which will be released on Wednesday, is a pre-recorded one, which is why they wanted to talk about the parade first.

In the video, Travis Kelce said:

"We have a pre-recorded episode for you guys coming up on Wednesday, but after the tragic events of the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn't feel right without you guys hearing from us first... Chiefs Kingdom we love you guys, we're with you guys and we'll see you guys soon."

Jason Kelce added:

"We just want to say, you know, our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, the Chiefs kingdom, and really all the Kansas City that was really there on a day to try and celebrate the community and it's unfortunate and deeply tragic events that occurred.

"So, you know, we also want to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action, the first responders on the scene, and anybody that's been willing to help those affected by this tragedy.”

The Kelce brothers also asked the listeners of their podcast to donate to the victims using the link provided in their post on X, formerly Twitter, and the link that will also be available on their YouTube video.

They have promised to help the Kansas City community with other things down the road and are currently working to make that happen.

Travis Kelce and Taylor donated $100k to the victims of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have already donated $100,000 each to the victims of the shooting at the Super Bowl parade. Per PageSix, Kelce donated to the Reyes family via a GoFund that was set up to help their two daughters who got hurt during the tragic event.

Swift, on the other hand, donated to the family of Radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who unfortunately lost her life at the parade. Furthermore, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs franchise have set up various initiatives to assist the victims financially and mentally in overcoming the situation that shook everyone last week.

