Travis Kelce donates $100,000 to victims of Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade shooting after Taylor Swift’s generous efforts

Travis Kelce followed in the footsteps of his girlfriend Taylor Swift by donating $100,000 to victims of Chiefs' Super Bowl parade shooting. Page Six reported that the Kansas City tight end donated to the Reyes family, whose two daughters were injured in the mass shooting. A Gofundme campaign has been set up for them that says,

"This fund has been set up to benefit Reyes family in the recovery of their two daughters shot at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. The girls were celebrating with many members of their family when they were senselessly injured. We ask that you continue to keep the family in your prayers as the girls work to recover."

It goes on to say the fund will be used to support both physical and mental recovery of these children and any leftover will go to their college funds.

"This fund will help provide vital financial support for their physical and mental recovery, any leftover funds will be saved for their college funds. All fund are being deposited into a bank account established just for the girls. Any amount is appreciated."

The family had set a target of $100,000, so they have now surpassed their stated aim with the donation from Travis Kelce. The two young fans were also suprised by Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany as they were recuperating in the hospital.

While the scope of the tragedy is still unfolding and there is chance that other victims might succumb to their injuries, so far there has been one confirmed fatality. Radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed and is survived by her husband and two children.

Taylor Swift sent two $50,000 donations to the family and wrote,

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss.”

So far 22 others have been injured in the attack. Like the girls Travis Kelce donated to, more than half of those injured in the attack are below the age of 16.

It has again put America's problem with gun violence and mass shooting at the center of the national conversation. Two of those charged are juvenile, prompting discussions how firearms are so easily accessible in the country. While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's generous donations will help alleviate, but not erase, the pain that the families are feeling, there will need to be a wider conversation about how such incidents can be avoided in the future.